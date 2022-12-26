School teachers are not what they used to be. Nowadays they are recording TikToks, posting fire selfies and making learning a lot more interesting.

Teachers have been heating up social media with their spicy pics and saucy dance clips. Image: Twitter / @Elizababe2000

Many Mzansi citizens feel they got the short end of the straw during their schooling experience as school looks a lot more fun now.

Briefly News has been covering many stories about saucy teachers who have caught the attention of thirsty Mzansi men. If their teachers looked this good, the men feel they might have paid more attention.

Here are just five of the teachers that caught SA men’s attention:

Gorgeous Mzansi teacher posts stunning pics online, has thirsty men wanting to go back to school

With just two saucy snaps this beautiful teacher got men ready to get their school uniforms out. Twitter user @Elizababe2000’s DMs were heaving after she posted the pictures.

“Can my son repeat?” Pretty teacher dances with kids in class & 2 other entertaining videos that went viral

Three videos went viral after teachers posted cool dance clips on social media. Not only could these educators dance, but they also were not bad on the eyes either.

Beautiful teacher shares photo taken by one of her pupils, has Mzansi men ready to learn about love

A pupil took a bomb photo of their teacher so the stunner decided to share it online. The gorgeous picture got a lot of attention from thirsty men.

Schoolboy proposes to his female teacher in a viral video, sends other students watching them into a frenzy

This teacher had one of her students falling in love and Mzansi men couldn’t blame him after seeing her in the video. The teacher handled the surprise proposal like a boss, making sure not to embarrass her pupil, and people loved it.

"Can I join the school?" Pretty teacher dances in class with kids, video of their accurate steps goes viral

TikTok got blessed with a clip of a gorgeous teacher dancing with her pupils. The clip got 40k likes and 1.4 million views, and many of them were from men who wished their teacher looked like this when they were in school.

