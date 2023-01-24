A Mzansi couple sang for each other and had South Africans in their feels after the sweet interaction

The husband and wife have a YouTube channel and a video of them singing melted their fans' hearts

Many people reacted to the wholesome video as it got thousands of views and the man and his partners got showered with compliments

A husband and his wife performed together and people couldn't get enough of it. The cute pair had a duet with each other.

A husband and wife serenade each other a love song and had people stanning them. Image: Twitter/@tsiango

Source: Twitter

People were chuffed by the man and wife's romantic display. Many people showered the gorgeous couple with compliments.

YouTube couple sings for each other

A proud couple sang together to show their love for each other and shared the video on Twitter. The content creators have a YouTube channel called SA's Greatest Family. The loving couple sang the wife's original song titled Ke Ikgethela Wena (I Choose You).

Online users gush over cute YouTube couple

South Africans love to see happy families and people were charmed by the video of the husband and wife's display of love. People were in awe of the undeniable chemistry between them.

@ThandokaziBadu2 commented:

"Beautiful family. May God bless."

PakoAyanda commented:

"Lovely, I want this kind of relationship. This means I have to leave my current one and go back to my ex."

@tumi_bo commented:

"We can watch you the whole day family."

@dennisrifumo commented:

"Wow, you guys rock. You guys are heavenly angels, may the Lord bless you more and take you to global bigger stages."

@moropene commented:

"True love lives here."

@TLBZeeno commented:

"This kinda love and support."

