A loving mom currently residing in Johannesburg is working hard to create a good life for herself and her family

Gamuchirai Christine Zari makes adorable stuffed toys from wool and sells the crocheted teddies to make money

The 22-year-old, who pays for the schooling of her siblings through her trade, advises young women to work hard if they want to succeed as entrepreneurs

One young supermom is grinding hard to improve the lives of her family members, producing and selling the cutest stuffed toys at markets and on the street.

Gamuchirai Christine Zari wants to improve her life through entrepreneurship. Image: Gamuchirai Christine Zari/Supplied.

Gamuchirai Christine Zari is originally from Zimbabwe and moved to Johannesburg in 2016, with the good woman using the money she earns from the teddies to help her brothers obtain a good education.

Talking to Briefly News, the sis, who prefers to be called ‘Christine’, notes that she started her business, called Christine’s Teddy Bears, in 2017 after a friend taught her to crochet:

“It took me three months to learn the craft. I don’t use any patterns to make the stuffed animals."

The 22-year-old explains that she dropped out of St. Columbus High School at the age of 16 because her parents could not afford to send her to school anymore:

“When I was in primary school, we didn't struggle a lot because my dad worked well, but things changed when l was in high school. My mom was a domestic worker, and we faced hardship.”

Christine is married and has a four-year-old toddler named Ryan, with the hard-working lady striving to create a good life for her young brothers, Simbarashe, 11, and Wesly, 14, despite not earning much money.

The young entrepreneur previously told Briefly News that she works from home and sells the stuffed toys on weekends at the Prison Break Market.

Christine notes that if female entrepreneurs, and more so young moms, want to succeed, they need to be disciplined and believe in themselves, adding:

“[Women should] never give up or rush into success [without proper planning]. Importantly, they should never allow what other people say to disturb their goals.”

The doting mom hopes to own a toy store one day and dreams of creating a company that excels locally and internationally.

If anyone is interested in purchasing any of Christine’s beautiful handcrafted items, she can be contacted at 064 368 1507.

