A dedicated woman in KZN is grinding hard to reach greater heights, having started as a cashier at Engen Hibberdene Services to bagging a managerial position

Londiwe Nzama told Briefly News that she is still being mentored for further positions at the organisation

The 34-year-old has come a long way, after being raised by her grandparents when she was younger, with access to resources limited

A hard-working lady from Maphumulo village in KZN is grinding hard to see her dreams realised and has gone from being a cashier at Engen Hibberdene Services to holding a managerial position.

Londiwe Nzama is from KZN. She has gone from being a cashier at Engen to undertaking a managerial role. Image: Supplied.

Londiwe Nzama hasn’t had an easy journey. She was raised by her grandparents, which she notes were for cultural reasons, and started working immediately after completing matric.

Talking to Briefly News, the 34-year-old opens up about her dreams for the future and road to success.

The KZN woman who was an Engen cashier has big dreams

Londiwe explains that there were various challenges she faced when growing up, but she has never given up:

“Growing up came with its joys and challenges. Concerns were always around the sufficiency of resources to pursue my dreams after matric.

“Working at the Engen Hibberdene Service Station was my first job. I joined the business straight after matric, with no prior exposure to formal employment as a young person – the youngest at the time at the station.

“It was an eye-opener in every way, having to learn on the job and be trusted with responsibility. Learning how to deal with working with individuals from different backgrounds and trying to establish good relationships with my colleagues.”

The determined woman was mentored by site owners, Wynand and Heleen Bezuidenhout, who offered support and invested in her development. Reflecting on her progress, Wynand said:

"It's been extremely rewarding to see Londiwe's growth from a temporary employee to a management position. Londiwe has consistently exceeded our expectations and we firmly believe that she has the potential to excel even further.”

The Engen employee has always loved education

The 34-year-old has always taken her academic development in her stride, despite access to resources being a struggle:

“I did a Travel and Tourism Certificate at Boston City Campus and then joined Engen Hibberdene dealership and worked my way up to management level. I intend to study a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and want to study further thereafter. The Sky is the limit.”

Londiwe is highly goal-driven and knows that with determination, humility, and hard work, she can achieve anything:

“I am being mentored and trained for future a promotion. I remain humbled by what I have had the privilege to achieve up to now.

“My goal now is to grow within this position and master this level and grow in both competence and capability. To that end, I am focusing more on on-the-job-training opportunities and being mentored by Wynand and Heleen.”

The perseverant woman explains that her life has not turned out as she expected it would. However, she remains grateful for the growth:

“My original aspiration upon leaving school does not at all reflect the journey that I have travelled thus far. I do know, however, what my ultimate ambition for the future is.

“Wherever my journey leads me, it will end up with me being in a position to empower people in the same way and even more than how I have been empowered.

“I believe that goodness flourishes when we sow its seed by paying empowerment forward.”

