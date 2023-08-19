A dedicated veggie farmer in the North West province has opened up about her love of both the accounting field and agriculture

The 35-year-old tells Briefly News that she uses her expertise from both fields to supplement her income

Primrose Ndlovu further notes that she is filling an important gap that exists regarding women and young people in agriculture

One accountant turned vegetable farmer in Bokfontein in the North West province has reflected on her love of both fields.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Primrose Ndlovu said that her interest in food processing piqued her initial curiosity about farming and what the field entailed. Her story was posted on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the 35-year-old explains that since there are fewer women in farming, she was filling an important gap:

“l also realised there was a gap in terms of youth in agriculture, and black people in general in the industry.”

North West farmer still loves the accounting field

Primrose opens up about her role in the accounting field before deciding to take on agriculture:

“I haven’t chosen one field over the other, but the income from both fields supplements each other. My background is in accounting and credit management, mainly working with small businesses and start-up companies in keeping their statutory requirements in place.

“My love of farming comes from my interest in food and what goes into what we consume. I am a very picky eater and food is expensive.”

The hard-working farmer remains confident despite the challenges

While the entrepreneur does face difficulties, she is ardently dedicated to the success of her farm and the growth thereof:

“The biggest challenges we are currently faced with is access to the stable markets and lack of agricultural resources.

"However, l am certain that in a year, the story would have changed. I take all these challenges as learning curves and hurdles that are necessary for one to reach a certain level of excellence.”

Primrose advises young people to remain consistent when they have big dreams they want to see realised:

“Start small and do not lose focus. All dreams are valid and if you cannot find employment in your area of study, diversify and try something else because no one is coming to rescue you. Let’s support each other and build close-knit communities.”

