A qualified mechanical engineer in Limpopo who currently works as a baker has reflected on the independence her business has afforded her

The 28-year-old struggled to find work in her field of study but still loves fitting and turning

Talking to Briefly News, Enica Mahlako explains that she uses her business to support herself and pay her varsity fees, especially since her mother passed away

A hard-working mechanical engineer turned baker in Limpopo has opened up about how her business has given her a way to support herself.

Enica Mahlako is a hard-working woman from Limpopo who is a mechanical engineer and has a baking business that she uses to support herself. Image: Supplied.

Enica Mahlako previously told Briefly News that she has loved baking since she was 10, and after she struggled to find work as an engineer, it was the perfect way for her to earn money.

The Limpopo mechanical engineer still loves fitting and turning

In a follow-up conversation, the 28-year-old notes that she still loves the engineering field but is currently pursuing her passion for teaching by studying for a Bachelor of Education at Unisa.

The young entrepreneur is truly goal-driven, with her business, Pastry Hun, giving her a sense of independence:

“My business helps me to pay my bills. I pay rent and my school fees – since I’m not funded by NSFAS – groceries, and toiletries. I also use the money to maintain my business.

“It takes care of my needs. Since my mom passed on in 2018, I realised that I must be able to provide for myself, not because my siblings cannot, but simply because I didn’t want to become their burden.”

The baker says there are ebbs and flows in her business, like any other

Enica works hard daily but explains that her business goes through many ups and downs she needs to adjust to:

“Just like any other business, it fluctuates. Sometimes I go a day or two without orders while other days, it’s super hectic, I get so piled up with a load of work.”

The young businesswoman says her family remains proud of her for the work she does:

“My family is excited and proud of me. They are so supportive and encourage me to do more and work harder.”

The businesswoman in Limpopo is talented in both engineering and baking

Enica is a truly multifaceted woman, and laments about her continued love of the engineering field:

“I loved engineering with every fibre of my being. I was majoring in fitting and turning. It was so amazing – being given measurements and material to create something amazing out of it is truly great. I loved it.

“The unemployment rate in our country is a very serious issue, hence I lost interest in the engineering industry and I opted for a new career.”

Enica offers helpful advice to unemployed youths who are looking to make something of themselves:

“If one route doesn’t work out for you, just try something new. Start where you are with what you have. You don’t have any idea how big that could turn out."

