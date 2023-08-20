Many South Africans who have various degrees are unable to find stable work, forcing them to diversify their skill set

Recently, Briefly News featured many successful female graduates who followed their passion for food to start businesses

We reflect on how just three of these women with qualifications in mechanical engineering, human physiology, and development studies founded lucrative enterprises

One of the ladies had a follow-up chat with Briefly News on 20 August 2023 and shared how she stays motivated

With the unemployment rate staggeringly high in Mzansi, it is often essential for South African graduates to turn to entrepreneurship to make money.

Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi, Enica Mahlako, and Senzekile Mabasa are all graduates and entrepreneurs in South Africa with growing food businesses. Image: Supplied and MaSondiya The Cook/Facebook.

Recently, Briefly News featured a whole host of hard-working women who are qualified in diverse fields but through their love of cooking and food, they started businesses.

Now, Briefly News reflects on just three of the determined ladies who struggled to find work in their study fields and instead became entrepreneurs.

In a follow-up discussion, one of these amazing women shared with Briefly News how she stays focused despite various obstacles.

South African graduate thrives with catering business

Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi is an inspiring lady who is going places! The KZN woman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies from the University of Zululand, but after a bout of unemployment, she decided to make vetkoek and doughnuts to put food on the table.

Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi is a BA graduate who is also a caterer. Image: MaSondiya The Cook.

The 27-year-old then started a catering business and hasn’t looked back since. She told Briefly News that while the lack of equipment is a struggle, her determination remains strong.

Limpopo mechanical engineering graduate slays with baking business

Enica Mahlako and her passion for education are truly commendable. Not only does the 28-year-old hold a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, specialising in Fitting and Turning, from Jeppe College, but she is also now pursuing her Bachelor of Education at Unisa.

Enica Mahlako is a mechanical engineering graduate and baker. Image: Supplied.

Enica told Briefly News that she has a baking business and fell in love with making delicious treats at the age of 10.

In a follow-up conversation with Briefly News on 20 August 2023, the young entrepreneur shared why she remains steadfast in her resolve, despite the ebbs and flows of her business:

“What keeps me motivated is seeing other women starting their businesses. I’ve had a lot of positive reviews about my baked goodies.

"Most of the ladies from social media are asking me about baking classes, which I’ll soon be starting with them. People love my work and they want me to teach them.

“Also, seeing my family not stressing about me gives me peace. That’s what I always wanted – to be able to provide for all my needs.”

Human Physiology graduate grinds hard as caterer

Senzekile Mabasa in Gauteng holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology, which she obtained from the University of Pretoria in 2017.

Senzekile Mabasa has a Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology and a catering and atchar business. Image Senzekile Mabasa/LinkedIn.

The 28-year-old has a successful atchar and catering business that she uses to supplement her income.

The young woman works as an administrator at a blood lab. She continues to grow her business and previously told Briefly News that she hopes to open an atchar store one day.

