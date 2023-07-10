A groove went down at a petrol station in Johannesburg, and footage has gone TikTok viral

TikTok user @tazleighficks shared a video of the lit party, sharing it was the aftermath of a car show

People loved seeing the vibe and hoped that they would be able to make the next one

Turns out, petrol stations are not only for filling up fuel; they can also be used as a groove venue. A lady shared footage of a lit groove that went down at a petrol station in Joburg, and people wanted more details.

A lady shared a video of the lit party, sharing it was the aftermath of a car show.

Petrol attendants are some of the friendliest people you will meet in South Africa. So, when people saw a party going down at a petrol station, they knew the vibes would have been lit.

Petrol station groove video goes viral on TikTok

TikTok user @tazleighficks shared a video of a groove that went down at a petrol station in Johannesburg. In the video, you will see 'German vs Japan', and this is a reference to a car show that took place over the weekend.

There were hundreds of people there, and it looked like a vibe. Check it out in the video below:

Mzansi people wanted to know where their invite went

People loved the look of this vibe and wanted to know why they were not invited. This is a typical Mzansi get-together, and peeps wanted in on the next one.

Read some of the comments:

Richie Orphan Comics had a little moan:

“The garage is losing money because cars can't go in and pure petrol.”

thatoo.2valid said:

“This after party was massive ahhh”

Midos_aka_lani20 confirmed it was a vibe:

“Germany Vs Japan must be twice a year it was really nxa yoh ”

Ri.fuwoo said:

“This country never ceases to shock me”

TikTok video of man dancing with petrol attendant gives Mzansi citizens the feels: “We are united"

In related news, Briefly News reported that only in Mzansi will you see people grooving at a petrol station and not think much about it. Seeing a young man dancing with a petrol attendant reminded South African citizens of our country's few treasures.

While SA is going through the most, seeing clips like this one reminds people that there are still awesome aspects about living in Mzansi that you would never find anywhere else in the world.

TikTok user @chrismouton shared a clip of himself dancing with a petrol attendant. The young man let Briefly News know that his friend captured this moment without him knowing.

