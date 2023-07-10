A video shows a moment that was captured at Cape Town International Airport, which showed the nature of most South Africans

Someone made a TikTtok showing how people paid no attention after hearing an alarm go off in the building

People thought it was hilarious to see how everyone remained calm, and many had hilarious commentary

Someone took a video while at Cape Town International Airport to show how chill South Africans are. There was a very loud alarm in the background of the clip.

A TikTok video of an alarm going off at Cape Town international airport and no one paying it any mind was hilarious. Image: TikTok/ @lifeofandiphotography/ Getty Images/David Silverman

Source: UGC

Netizens were fascinated by the video that recorded the loud alarm as it got over 20000 likes. People were eager to flood the comments section with their opinions on how no one thought there was an emergency.

TiK ToK video of loud alarm at Cape Town International Airport gets 160 000 views

A TikTok creator, @lifeofandiphotography, filmed a video at the airport in Cape Town. Without the sound on the video, it looked like there was nothing going on as people kept moving as normal. People thought it was hilarious to hear how there was a loud alarm, but it seemed no one cared.

Watch the video below:

South Africans explain why no one cares about loud Capetown airport alarm

People love to see funny videos shared on TikTok. Netizens said the lack of reactions in the video was a norm for South Africans.

My | Ankel said:

"Someone must 1st run, then we all run."

1021 wrote:

"The alarm must state the reason because I not moving until they say why it going off."

Razaan joked:

"One aunty saying "can someone turn that alarm off."

Adeline Rose commented:

"I mean we're all tired, we'll welcome the end of the world with open arms and a braai."

Zaybu_Neesa added:

"We go through a lot. We are not doing a fire drill unless we see a fire"

"Drama queen": Mzansi split after Zahara allegedly caused drama at the airport

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara allegedly caused a commotion at the airport after missing her flight back to Johannesburg after introducing her fiancé Mpho Xaba to her Eastern Cape family over the weekend.

The Citizen reported that Zahara and her engineer man confirmed their engagement on March 11. Mpho and the singer met through a mutual friend and have been dating for six months.

City Press obtained an eight-second video showing Zahara and Mpho being denied boarding an aeroplane at King Phalo Airport in East London, Eastern Cape.

