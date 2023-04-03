Mzansi musician Zahara allegedly started drama at the King Phalo Airport in East London, Eastern Cape

Credible news sources reported that the Phendula singer was on her way back from introducing his fiancé Mpho Xaba to her family

Passengers claimed Zahara was rude, but she defended herself by saying she was treated disrespectfully by airline staff who "refused" to let her board the plane

Zahara allegedly caused a commotion at the airport after missing her flight back to Johannesburg after introducing her fiancé Mpho Xaba to her Eastern Cape family over the weekend.

Zahara reportedly caused a stir at King Phalo Airport in East London after missing her Johannesburg flight. Image: @zaharasa/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

The Citizen reported that Zahara and her engineer man confirmed their engagement on March 11. Mpho and the singer met through a mutual friend and have been dating for six months.

Zahara says airport staff disrespected her

City Press obtained an eight-second video showing Zahara and Mpho being denied boarding an aeroplane at King Phalo Airport in East London, Eastern Cape.

The news outlet contacted Zahara, who defended herself, claiming that the airport staff treated her disrespectfully by repeatedly delaying her from checking in her luggage.

"Then they told me that the small hand luggage I had on me would cost me R600. For small hand luggage? I again said that was fine and I’d pay for it, which was when they told me the flight had left without me."

The Loliwe singer claimed that the flight had not yet taken off because she could see other passengers on standby being let in while she was being held back.

Passenger claims Zahara caused drama at the airport

City Press added that another passenger, who also took a video, claimed Zahara was rude and blocked boarding gates, which made it hard for them to go through.

However, Zahara's sister Bandezwa defended her, saying she was only rude because it was not the first time she had received such ill-treatment at the airport.

Bandezwa said that the drama made Zahara lose money because the airport staff refused to book her on another flight, forcing her to make other transport arrangements.

Mzansi split after Zahara allegedly caused drama at the airport

As this was not Zahara's first brush with controversy, with her Macufe alleged drunk performance and nearly losing her Roodepoort home being notable examples, many Twitter users were convinced she needed help.

@NPC64 said:

"I always get to the airport two hours before the flight. Much less hassle that way."

@FainBeThyFathom shared:

"Boarding gate staff at South African airports are rude, unfriendly and unhelpful, especially for service industry workers."

@rintchengw posted:

"She is slowly becoming the drama queen. From alcohol and now altercation with airport staff."

@tsebisom replied:

"The last time she delayed a plane, she made it up to us by singing. She should've been allowed to board bandla. The people would've been serenaded."

@Global_Anza commented:

"I hope Zahara will work on herself. Drama always follows her. She fights with people even in most of the clubs she goes to."

@Nkatiseng_ wrote:

"It’s a sign."

@Dave_a_walker added:

"So what did she do wrong?"

Zahara gets engaged to engineer boyfriend, video of romantic proposal trends online: "All the best"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana and her partner Mpho Xaba are engaged to be married after dating for six months.

Mpho asked for Zahara's hand in marriage on Friday in the presence of their family and friends, reported TimesLIVE.

It was reported that a romantic setting was arranged by the Loliwe singer's engineer fiancé and his PA. The proposal surprised Zahara because she got dolled up, thinking she would be interviewed for a podcast. When she got home, her house was decorated with balloons and flower petals.

