Award-winning singer Zahara was one of the most talked about Mzansi celebrities in 2022 as she hogged headlines for mostly her controversial moments

The Loliwe hitmaker topped the trends list when videos of her allegedly performing drunk at a festival in Bloemfontein surfaced on social media

Zahara also became a hot topic in 2022 when she revealed that she was about to lose multi-million home and when her fans helped her save the beautiful house

Zahara hogged headlines for wrong reasons these past 12 months. The singer was one of the most controversial celebs in 2022. She did not trend for making beautiful music but was on everyone's lips on a daily for only her controversial moments.

Briefly News compiled some of the sad moments below that saw Zahara become the topic of discussion on national media, and sometimes being trolled on social media.

1. Videos of Zahara allegedly performing drunk at festival trend

The Loliwe hitmaker topped the Mzansi trending charts when several videos of her performance at the Macufe Divas Festival surfaced online. In the clips, it sounded like the singer had slurred speech and was struggling to hold a tune.

Kaya 959 reports that tweeps accused her of allegedly performing drunk during her set, while some people who were in attendance confirmed that her performance was definitely off. The songstress quickly shut down the drunk rumours after she became aware of the public outcry by posting her own video from the event.

2. Did Zahara also get drunk in the DRC?

After Zahara's videos allegedly performing drunk in Bloemfontein went viral, she took a tour to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Social media users pleaded with the singer not to get drunk during her tour, reports African News Agency.

People were worried that the star would embarrass the country by performing drunk in a foreign country. Tweeps pleaded with Zahara after she posted beautiful snaps of herself in the dressing room as she was getting ready for her concert.

3. Zahara leaves fans confused as she plays on kids' slide

Zahara again became the topic of discussion after sharing an interesting video of herself. The musician seemed to be having a fun time around her yard. It was unclear what Zahara was doing in the clip.

Tweeps expressed concern and told her she was not making sense. Zahara was having fun in a clip where she looked like she used a children's slide and then was on her way to run into a pool.

The video of the singer left many peeps puzzled, some reasoned that Zahara might just be making her inner child happy.

Zahara's house is safe, donations pour in

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zahara had a lot to be grateful for after she saved her home. Doors opened for her and her fans donated so much money that she could also help her late sister's family.

She felt absolutely blessed and couldn't thank her fans enough for coming together and helping her through her financial hardships. Her financial problems were discussed by her fans, some accusing her of wasting all her cash while others defended her.

Despite all the negativity, the Loliwe hitmaker stayed positive. Zahara took to Twitter with a caption implying that she had regained strength despite her financial woes making headlines.

