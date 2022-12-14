One can never mention the South African film and television industry without mentioning Phindile Gwala

The actress has risen through the ranks from her debut role as the fan favourite Nonny in Muvhango to many other roles

Phindile does not believe in putting her eggs in one basket, the TV personality has also ventured into other successful business ventures making her a force to be reckoned with in the business industry

Inspired by her story of hard work and persistence, Briefly News selected the actress among inspiring women who have been trailblazing in their respective industries

Phindile Gwala has become one of the most successful entertainers and businesswomen in Mzansi. Image: @phindilegwala_official.

Phindile Gwala becoming an instant fan favourite

Phindile Gwala is a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry. The actress became an instant fan favourite the moment she hit our screens as the talkative and bubbly Nonny Nkosi in the popular SABC 2 soapie Muvhango.

For more than five years, Nonny gave viewers the content they signed up for. Mzansi loved that the talkative receptionist always found drama which kept them glued to their TV screens. However, viewers were heartbroken when she announced that she was leaving.

Speaking at the time, Phindile Gwala said there was no bad blood but she wanted growth. She took to her Twitter page to share that being on the show was a great experience. She said:

"Muvhango was a great experience, however, it's my time to fly out... Still love all my supporters."

Returning to the TV screens as Fikile in Imbewu

Phindile Gwala had her followers chopping onions when she announced her exit from Muvhango after a five-year run. However, the star heeded the calls of her fans and returned to the small screen as Fikile in Imbewu. The actress announced her return with a stunning snap on her Instagram page. She wrote:

"Proud to introduce to you #Fikile ❤️ the new character of #ImbewuTheSeed debuting tomorrow night on channel 194 (e-tv) at 21:30 Watch out because you’re going to want to see more of her."

Phindile Gwala working on other productions

According to Sunday World, the talented actress also branched her wings into other movie productions such as the 2018 movie Looking for Love and Blessers in 2019.

She has also featured in various productions throughout her illustrious career.

Phindile Gwala finding success again after closing her business during the Covid-19 pandemic

Phindile Gwala and her husband Armando Ngandu were among the many people who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The star was forced to shut down her car wash and tshisa nyama businesses after the lockdown.

The star was not down and out for long as she derived another business plan to generate more income. According to News24, the star launched the Women Accelerator Program in February 2022. Per the publication, Gwala's new business venture aims to provide a centralised network and community for career-oriented women to access resources tailored to their career goals, which can be under any industry.

Phindile Gwala the preacher

Don't let the actress's fun and vibey character fool you, she becomes serious when she is in the house of the Lord. The actress is following in her parent's footsteps to become a preacher.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gwala said she was going to focus on her calling after leaving her role as Nonny in Muvhango. She said:

"I preach on certain Sundays. I started last year in February. My parents are pastors, not the famous pastors or ones that give you snakes. It's not one of those churches. Its an old fashioned church. I preach in Ecaleni, Tembisa and I am there every Sunday except when I am working out of town."

Phindile Gwala on being happily married but not planning to have children

The Uzalo actress is one of the few stars who found true love in the difficult industry. Phindile got married to model Armando Ngandu two years after meeting him in a parking lot. She took to her Instagram page to announce her marriage with the sweetest post and caption. She wrote:

"Got officially married to the man of my dreams, got my family and friends. Please take care of those who need love today. Mrs. Armando Ngandu."

The stars are the cutest but are not planning to have babies anytime soon. In 2020, the star had an interview with TimesLIVE and said they are focusing on raising their two daughters so they have put plans of having a little one on ice. She said:

"Babies? Not any time soon, like not this year or next year even. I'm not sure when or how soon I will join the mommy club but those are the conversations we are having because I think we've had enough of a good time without lil ones. Ses'jole enough now."

