Popular producer/DJ Oscar Mbo laid his mother to rest on Mother's Day, Sunday, 10 May 2026

The Vuka hitmaker posted a video featuring himself and his son getting ready for the burial

Critics questioned how people manage to film and post content during emotional moments such as funerals, while others defended him, arguing that people grieve differently

Oscar Mbo was criticised for vlogging before burying his mother. Image: oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Popular producer and DJ Oscar Mbo was called out for vlogging before his mother’s funeral.

Oscar Mbo previously announced the passing of his mother in a poignant post shared on his official Instagram account.

On Sunday, 10 May 2026, the Yes God hitmaker laid his mother to rest. He shared a get-ready-with-me (GRWM) video of himself and his son getting ready to attend his mother’s burial. The post was captioned:

“Laying our Queen to rest on Mother’s Day. ❤️‍🩹 together through thick & thin, the Lord shall provide.”

Watch the video below:

Oscar Mbo criticised for filming vlog on his mum's funeral

The video gained traction after it was reshared on X (Twitter) by @Kgadi_yaMoloto.

As South Africans reacted to Oscar Mbo’s video, a user with the handle @AuntyScoobyDoo criticised him for making social media content. The criticism read:

“Where do people get the strength to take content while they are grieving and preparing to bury a loved one? I've seen even the wives talking at the husband's funeral and taking content before the funeral.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Oscar Mbo's vlog before his mother's burial

The criticism gained traction on the microblogging website and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some agreed and criticised Oscar Mbo, others disagreed and highlighted that people grieve differently.

Here are some of the comments:

@ilovezizo_ argued:

“We grieve differently, guys. I personally go blank. I don’t even know what’s happening and who is there. I just cry one way. And it’s ok to accept that some people are stronger.”

@Mmalenyalo_ said:

“Honestly, that’s what I keep asking myself. This girl was making a vlog burying her son. Everyone said tsek you unalived him wena.”

@Thabi_kaNkosi shared:

“I guess you’re not crying or devastated all the time, at some point you are numb and you continue like normal, take vids and laugh with fam and friends. It happens, but the posting as content ayi I can’t excuse it.”

@TMNLMNKRL argued:

“Grief doesn’t wear one uniform. Some mourn in silence; others hold onto photos and videos. When the funeral is over and everyone goes home, those memories might be the only comfort left. You never truly know what keeps someone holding on.”

@m_kobene criticised:

“These creatures are fake and grasping for social media likes!”

@_AfricanButter said:

“When you’re used to vlogging, it becomes 2nd nature, so this is a part of the normal day-to-day.”

@Limpooi17 remarked:

“Honestly, I ask myself the same question. Funerals are meant to be about grief, reflection and supporting families through pain and loss, but lately it feels like some people attend more for fashion, attention, and content. Maybe it's for Insurance payouts 😌”

Mzansi reacted to Oscar Mbo's video before laying his mother to rest. Image: oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo speaks against illegal migrants

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Oscar Mbo went viral after speaking against illegal migrants.

The producer expressed his deep-seated frustration over the country's poorly controlled borders.

Source: Briefly News