On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, producer and DJ Oscar Mbo announced that his mother had passed away

In a post shared on Instagram, the Vuka hitmaker posted photos of his mom over the years, along with a heartfelt message

Fans and industry colleagues such as Isaka hitmaker Ciza shared words of comfort and condolences in the comments

Oscar Mbo broke his silence after his mother passed away. Image: oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Award-winning producer and DJ Oscar Mbo is mourning the death of his mother.

The Yes God hitmaker took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, 5 May 2026 and shared the heartbreaking news that his mother had died.

Days after joining the conversation on illegal immigration, the producer returned to social media for a deeply personal moment.

Oscar Mbo's mother dies

Oscar Mbo posted a series of photos showing his mother over the years, capturing memories from different stages of her life. Alongside the images, he wrote an emotional tribute, reflecting on the role she played in shaping the man he is today.

In his message, the avid Kaizer Chiefs supporter spoke about the love she gave their family and the values she instilled in them. He credited her for teaching the family how to pray, how to care for others and how to express themselves openly. The post read:

“woah. 💔 You loved all of us so loud, you taught us how to pray, how to share and how to express ourselves. I thank God for your amazing life that you shared with us, Mama, the best childhood I had and the support you gave me from the very beginning to the end - you were so so proud of me & would always remind me how good God is. Rest in eternal peace. I’m shattered, but I’m filled with so much love as you always gave me. Rest in peace, my love. 💔💔💔❤️”

See the post below:

SA consoles Oscar Mbo after his mother's death

Fans and industry colleagues, such as Metro FM Music Awards 2026 Song of the Year winner Ciza, flooded the comments with condolence messages.

Here are some of the comments:

ciza.sa said:

“Sorry for your loss, brother. Condolences. 👏❤️”

luudadeejay shared:

Eish 😭 hade Ngwenya 🙏🏼❤️✨my condolences to you and your family. May God grant you strength during this time 🕯️”

_tumelolekalakala remarked:

“I’m so sorry for your loss, brother🥺 Sending lots of love, strength, and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.❤️‍🩹”

princepreneur1 said:

“My deepest condolences, Gatsheni. Sending my prayers, love and light. May God be the centre of everything.❤️🙏🏽🕊”

_yummymom commented:

“Eishhh Askies buddy😢😢😢😢May the Angels above receive her soul👏 and may God grant you strength, courage and wisdom in this difficult time💡❤️”

tayflavour replied:

“I'm so sorry, Oscar 🙏🏼🙏🏼 My deepest condolences to you and your family during this time. May God bring healing and strength to you all 🕊️🕊️”

Mzansi reacted to Oscar Mbo's mother's death. Image: oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo buys brand new Toyota Fortuner for his mum

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Oscar Mbo bought a new car for his mother, following a similar gift for his father.

In the April 2024 article, the publication reported that a video of the producer handing his mother the car keys went viral, garnering praise from fans.

Source: Briefly News