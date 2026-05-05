Sue Duminy celebrated her engagement with a romantic proposal that quickly captured attention online

Fans were quick to analyse her message, with some reading deeper meaning into her words

Sue and JP Duminy officially divorced in 2025 after ending their long-term marriage

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Sue Duminy, the ex-wife of former Proteas star JP Duminy, has announced her engagement to Cape Town businessman Roberto Franco, sharing details of the special proposal that unfolded at the desert spectacle of AfrikaBurn.

JP Duminy and his ex wife Sue announced their divorce in 2025. Image:@sueerasmus

Source: Facebook

She took to Instagram to post a clip showing Franco dropping to one knee before slipping a diamond ring onto her finger, sealing the moment with a kiss. While the engagement itself drew celebration, it was her caption that stirred intrigue.

“I said yes,” she wrote, before describing a partner who “gets you on all levels” and makes her feel “loved and alive just for who you are.”

Social media users were quick to dissect her words, with some interpreting them as a subtle swipe at her previous marriage to JP Duminy.

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Sue had previously spoken about stepping into her “soft, feminine and playful side” in her new relationship - a comment that resurfaced following the engagement news, fuelling speculation that her past marriage may not have offered the same emotional dynamic.

Sue Duminy's engagement reactions from fans

Reactions online from fans and followers quickly poured in:

@woodlands:

“Congratulations, also your boots.”

@imevad:

“Aah, Sue, you deserve all the happiness.”

@belly:

“Love this for you.”

@mishke_:

“You deserve this.”

As seen in the post below:

JP Duminy's career and life after divorce

It appears Proteas cricket legend JP Duminy may have moved on, more than a year after his divorce from Sue in February 2025.

The former couple, who share two daughters, announced their separation last year. Sue appeared to move on first, with social media posts suggesting she had found a new partner. Duminy, meanwhile, maintained a low profile, mainly sharing cricket-related content and posts celebrating his daughters’ birthdays.

Duminy made his international debut in 2004 and went on to become a key figure in South Africa’s limited-overs setup, representing the Proteas in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He also served as vice-captain of the national T20 side during his career.

He played close to 200 ODIs, scoring over 5,000 runs at an average in the mid-30s, while also contributing as a part-time bowler and dependable fielder. Duminy also enjoyed a successful domestic and franchise career, representing the Cape Cobras and featuring in the Indian Premier League.

Proteas legend JP Duminy pictured post retirement from playing cricket. Image:@jpduminy

Source: Instagram

He previously revealed that he first met Sue at a cricket function in 2008, describing the moment as “love at first sight.” The couple married in 2011 after several years of dating. Throughout their marriage, both JP and Sue often spoke about the importance of faith and family, with Duminy frequently emphasising the need to have God at the centre of their relationship.

Sue Duminy responds to a question about JP Duminy

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas star JP Duminy’s name popped up on an Instagram timeline after his ex-wife Sue shared pictures of her time in Paris, France, with her new partner.

She shared a post that attracted a wide range of comments from social media users. However, those that stood out were the ones mentioning her ex-husband, JP.

Source: Briefly News