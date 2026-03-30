Proteas great JP Duminy draws attention online after sharing a birthday tribute that features a woman believed to be close to him

Social media users react strongly to the post, with many interpreting it as a public hint that the former international cricketer may have found new love

The post’s caption and accompanying images quickly fuel speculation, especially given his relatively private personal life since his 2025 divorce

It appears Proteas cricket legend JP Duminy may have finally moved on, more than a year after his mutual divorce from model Sue in February 2025.

Proteas cricket legend shared a beautiful birthday post on Instagram. Image:@jpduminy

Source: Instagram

The former couple, who share two daughters, announced their separation last year. Sue later appeared to move on first, with social media posts suggesting she had found a new partner. Duminy, meanwhile, maintained a low profile, mainly sharing cricket-related content and posts celebrating his daughters’ birthdays.

Over the weekend, the former South African cricket star shared a birthday tribute to a mystery woman, drawing widespread attention from fans and followers. Reactions under the post, along with interactions from notable personalities, have led to speculation that the woman may be his new partner.

The post, which also received a reaction from Rachel Kolisi, was shared on Saturday, 28 March 2026. It included several images of Duminy with the woman during different outings, accompanied by a caption that read:

“Today we celebrate you gorgeous happy birthday Alannah White. May your beautiful smile and aura continue to bring love and light into this world, Appreciate you. God bless.”

The post was warmly received, with many followers expressing support and excitement for the Proteas legend.

Among the reactions:

@mellowesque_:

“Hard launch! So happy for you.”

@naveen17ab:

“Be happy always like this JP, you also need to enjoy your life.”

@stefe_nz:

“Nice work @jpduminy what a Cutieeeee - happy birthday @alannahwhite09.”

@craig.cpt:

“Jp she's a stunner! You did well buddy.”

@kimberlylugube:

“We love our makoti, you look good together #lovealwayswins.”

@chat2mimi:

“Congratulations. Happy for you and such a beautiful, smiling girl. May you both grow and be blessed in this journey of life. Stay well ❤️❤️.”

@thebakingshell:

“She looks beautiful on your arm JP! Pretty little lady. Seen you guys a few times together. Happy for you😍.”

Watch the reel below:

Since retiring from international cricket in 2019, Duminy has remained involved in the sport through coaching and commentary, while also focusing on mentorship and business ventures.

JP Duminy's career overview

Duminy made his international debut in 2004 and went on to become a key figure in South Africa’s limited-overs setup, representing the Proteas in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He also served as vice-captain of the national T20 side during his career.

Duminy played close to 200 ODIs, scoring over 5,000 runs at an average in the mid-30s, while also contributing as a part-time bowler and dependable fielder. He had a successful domestic and franchise career, representing teams such as the Cape Cobras and featuring in the Indian Premier League.

JP Duminy during match 20 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League between Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs. Image: Randy Brooks

Source: Getty Images

Did JP Duminy's ex throw shade?

Briefly News previously reported that Sue Duminy shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, which many believed was aimed at her ex-husband, JP Duminy, following their recent separation after 14 years of marriage. The message was accompanied by a playful comment:

Despite the amicable nature of their split, signs of distance had been evident.

Source: Briefly News