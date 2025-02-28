Sue Duminy shared a message on Instagram that seemed to throw shade at her ex-husband, JP Duminy

The couple announced their separation after 14 years of marriage, stating it was amicable

Following the split, Sue was seen enjoying a girls’ night out, signaling her move forward after the separation from JP Duminy

Sue Duminy, former spouse of cricketer JP Duminy, shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story that many believe may have been directed at her ex-husband.

Earlier this month, JP and Sue Duminy announced their separation after 14 years of marriage.Image Credit/Bona Magazine.

The quote, “Real men have a happy woman. The rest have a strong woman. I said what I said,” was originally from a male content creator's Instagram Reel. Sue captioned it with a playful comment: “Give that man a Bells.”

The Couple's Recent Separation

Earlier this month, JP and Sue Duminy announced their separation after 14 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they explained that they would be handling the transition privately but assured followers that the separation was amicable, and they remained on friendly terms.

Signs of Trouble Before the Split

The news didn’t come as a shock to many, as followers had already noticed that the couple had been distant for some time.

Sue was notably absent from JP Duminy's charity event in November, and there was speculation online regarding her whereabouts, with fans asking where she was during the event.

Sue's New Chapter Post-Split

Just days after their split was announced, Sue was spotted enjoying a girls' night out at a friend’s birthday party.

This marked a stark contrast to the previous year when she and JP celebrated his 40th birthday together, with shared moments of affection captured on social media.

At that time, Sue expressed how happy she was to continue life with JP.

JP Duminy and Sue Duminy sharing a joyful moment during their happier times.Image Credit/Cricket Universe.

What Could Have Led to the Separation?

While the exact reasons for their separation have not been revealed, the recent cryptic message and the couple's growing distance over the past few months suggest there may have been underlying issues.

On Facebook, fans shared their reactions to Sue Duminy’s cryptic post:

Patsy Charles:

Please no negative comments, please. Let these people deal with their own. The media likes to ignite the spark because we so-called humans can make quite the bonfire.

Scanner Roll:

Rachel and Siya all over again. Can't these people just move on in peace? Yoh!

Lerato Moyo:

Divorce is never easy, especially in the public eye. Wishing them both healing and happiness as they move forward.

Thabo Dlamini:

People should respect their privacy. Not every breakup needs to be turned into a spectacle.

Michelle Stevens:

Sad to see another long-term marriage end. Wishing them both strength and peace during this transition.

JP Duminy and Wife Sue Announce Divorce

Briefly News previously reported that former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy and his wife, Sue, have officially confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The couple announced their amicable separation via a joint Instagram post, requesting privacy as they navigate this transition while remaining friends.

