"Total Disrespect": Woman's Actions Towards Hubby Spark Outrage in SA

A woman set the internet ablaze with her behaviour towards her man, which left the online community stunned.

A lady sparked outrage over her behaviour towards her husband in a video.

Source: TikTok

Woman leaves SA outraged by disrespecting husband

The footage shared under the handle @swaantyofficiel on TikTok which was shared on social media, left many people stunned and divided as they reacted to the situation.

In the video, the woman's husband was sitting in a chair, busy on his laptop while his wife began shenanigans as she put her feet on his head with her heels, and she continued dancing without any care in the world.

The video quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of views and sparking debate in the comment section. Many South Africans expressed their disappointment, with some urging couples to be respectful towards each other, although it may be a playful gesture. Others, however, defended the woman, suggesting that it was just a joke.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's antics

Despite the mixed reactions, the incident has ignited discussions on the importance of mutual respect in relationships and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts saying:

Themba Sibiya said:

"How does a guy allow such disrespect."

Ramona Lu added:

"Jokes aside, that's total disrespect."

Misisi kobedi wrote:

"Disrespect" ya eng Ka gore they are playing, guys ituteng goja seafood please!! o kase kwatele gore batho ba dlala."

Thapelo Thela shared:

"Why do people like to judge other people's lives? This is how they do it."

Kgoludi expressed:

"Other people will disrespect you in the name of content."

Ronel Muller commented:

"Wheres the disrespect she's teasing him and I think it's cute."

Poetic_Mentor shared:

"She already dealt with him traditionally, there is nothing we can do."

Why respect in a relationship is super important

Respect is essential in relationships, as it involves showing respect for others' feelings, wishes, rights, or traditions. It is not an obligation, but rather a way to make the other person feel comfortable and heard.

According to Philandmaud respect is not automatic, but it requires empathy and self-awareness. It involves making space for oneself and others, while maintaining self-worth. Appreciating another person's talents and skills is another meaning of respect.

Expressing appreciation makes it clearer to the other person, making them feel appreciated and potentially raising their self-perception. In essence, respect involves giving due regard to their wishes and admiring their nature and talents.

