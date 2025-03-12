A young man at the groove boldly turned down a woman's advances, making his stance loud and clear, despite the noisy venue

The woman, determined to explain herself, tried to get closer, but he respectfully removed her and redirected her elsewhere

Social media users applauded the man's firm stance, noting a win for the men's team and wishing others could follow his lead

Gone are the days when men were the ones desperately seeking attention at groove, only to be met with eye rolls and dismissive gestures from women. The tables have turned, and now it seems some ladies are finding themselves on the receiving end of rejection. A video circulating on social media has sparked a lively discussion after a young man confidently refused a woman's advances while out with his friends.

Shared by Facebook user Douglas Channel, the clip captured a moment that left many viewers entertained and others praising the man for his composure.

The guy handles unwanted attention at the groove like a pro

In the video, the woman approaches the man and whispers something in his ear, possibly hoping to spark a private moment despite the loud music. Instead of entertaining her, the man loudly and let it be known that he is not interested, asking her not to explain.

Not willing to give up just yet, the lady moves closer, touching his as she tries to explain herself, but the man politely removes her hands from him and points her in the direction of his friend who shakes his head, rejecting her advances. Embarrassed, she turns and walks away.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA applauds the man for standing his ground

Social media users were highly entertained by the man's firm rejection, with many praising him for setting a good example and avoiding potential trouble. Some humorously declared him the chairperson of this year's Men's Conference, while others said more men should follow his lead to avoid unnecessary drama.

Many pointed out that had he entertained the woman, he might have faced serious consequences the next morning, emphasising how rejecting such advances can sometimes be the best decision.

User @Musa Mpaha Baloyi said:

"Brotherhood is proud."

User @Walter Mametja shared:

"Guys, let's keep on shutting them off this year."

User @Tumza Phogole Matlala added:

"Good boy you deserve 10 stars."

User @Mimi Ta Queen shared:

"😂😂🤣🤣yes boy."

User @Johannes Sithole commented:

"2025 we move guys. We have to win this gender, enough is enough. We buy houses and cars, forward gents."

User @Hector Hleza Nkuna said:

"🤣🤣🤣😂 emotional damage look how she’s embarrassed walking away in style."

