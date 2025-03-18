A resurfaced video from 2015 shows a female traffic officer putting a rude motorist in his place after he attempted to rush her while she was writing him a ticket

The clip, which has gone viral again after being shared by content creator @thutothegreat, captures the officer's witty comeback when she disses the driver

South Africans were entertained by the officer's confident responses throughout the encounter, including her sarcastic remarks about the man's residential area

A female traffic officer's clever responses to a disrespectful motorist have entertained South Africans as an old video resurfaces online.

Content creator @thutothegreat recently reshared a video, showing an encounter between a traffic officer and an impatient Indian-South African driver. The clip begins with the motorist recording as the officer writes him a ticket, while he rudely insists she hurry up because he's late for a work meeting.

The situation escalates when the driver claims he's her boss because his taxes pay her salary. Without missing a beat, the quick-witted officer responds by asking if her tax contributions mean she's paying for his domestic worker's salary. This clever comeback visibly catches the motorist off guard, setting the tone for the rest of their interaction.

Watch the Facebook clip below.

Officer's confident responses

Throughout the video, the traffic officer maintains her composure while delivering several memorable comebacks to the increasingly embarrassed driver. When he mentions his residential area, she mockingly questions whether someone from that neighbourhood could afford to pay employees R20,000 monthly, suggesting he should be ashamed of claiming to live there.

The officer also shows she's completely unfazed by being recorded, humorously noting that her father had never seen her on television before, and this would finally give him a chance to see her in the media. Rather than being intimidated by the driver's attempt to rush her, she deliberately takes her time completing the paperwork.

By the end of the encounter, the once-vocal motorist has been silenced by the officer's responses, unable to counter her well-delivered remarks. What began as an attempt to intimidate a public servant backfired spectacularly, much to the delight of viewers who have since watched the viral clip.

South Africans react to the epic comeback

The resurfaced video has generated many reactions from social media users who appreciated the officer's handling of the situation:

@Gcabashe Whitey Lungie expressed curiosity:

"Guys we need lady's house shame...to find Mr Naidoo....we just wish to see his face."

@UThamii Mzulwini mentioned:

"😹😹In the longer version she even asks him to spell "Blobosrant"😹"

@Noluthando Zuma pointed out the flawed logic:

"The stupidity in saying he pays her salary as if she doesn't pay taxes 😂😂I love her attitude❤"

@She Dlomo recognized the officer:

"I remember this Lady😅"

@Ntombezinhle Nzama laughed:

"Hahaha yey uyangibulala lomama."

@Joy McLaren stated:

"Give that woman a Bells🏆"

@Ethel Tsakani Shibambu praised:

"Legendary. Someone please share Naidoos picture🤣🤞🏿"

@S'mangele Nkomonde found it amusing:

"Omg this is hilarious."

