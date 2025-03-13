A lady took to her social media to gush about a beautiful traffic officer who left her in awe of her confidence

The TikTok video went viral online, generating many views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, swooning over the woman, while some expressed their thoughts

In a heartwarming moment shared on social media, a lady took to her account online to compliment a traffic officer whose presence left her utterly captivated.

A lady swooned over a beautiful female traffic officer, which left South Africans in awe. Image:@mamsyj0

Source: TikTok

Woman compliments gorgeous traffic officer

The woman who goes by the handle @mamsyj0 shared a video on TikTok which has since gone viral generating loads of views, likes and comments within two days of its publication.

@mamsyj0, expressed her admiration for the officer, highlighting her striking beauty and commanding confidence, which sparked a wave of reactions across Mzansi.

The post featured a glowing tribute to the officer and @mamsyj0 expressed how she had been awestruck by the officer's appearance and the aura of confidence she exuded while directing traffic. While taking to her caption @mamsyj0 gushed over the traffic officer as she complimented her by saying the following:

"She is absolutely stunning..One thing about South African women."

The traffic officer, who has yet to be publicly named, was praised for not just her physical appearance but also the way she carried herself in her role, which resonated deeply with the woman who shared the post.

Watch the video below:

SA swoons over the traffic officer

People in South Africa flocked to the comments to share their admiration for the officer as they agreed with @mamsyj0's sentiments. They expressed their admiration not only for her beauty but for how she seemed to effortlessly command respect and attention in her daily work.

User gushed over the officer saying:

"You are beautiful, mamsy, thank you for praising other women."

Bee added:

"It hits different being complemented by another queen."

Palesa shared:

"I said that to another beautiful girl at the shop. Yhoo, I will never forget the side eye she gave me. But I didn't learn my lesson, ngisancomana."

Sthe King expressed:

"And she seems kind too, something very rare in female traffic officers."

Auntie_.z wrote:

"I love to see women complementing each other, love you mamsy."

Jemima🇨🇩 shared:

"Poor lady doesn't even know that she's loved by many."

Nyakallo replied:

Babe, you are just like me, I am a woman, Mara, I appreciate beautiful women soooo much."

Cindy simply said:

"She is beautiful and a very humble. Beautiful Zaidy."

A woman gushed over a gorgeous traffic officer's confidence, which left SA talking. Image: @mamsyj0

Source: TikTok

South Africans swoon over police officers

Briefly News previously reported that TikTok user @nnd35942 took her shot at romance by recording a video of the SAPS police officer during his traffic control duty.

One lady fell in love with someone who doesn't even know her name and she shared the image of the hunky cop.

A fitness queen and police officer had many social media users, especially men, blushing on TikTok after sharing a video of herself in uniform with a short and sweet caption that left SA swooning.

Source: Briefly News