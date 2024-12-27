A woman's TikTok video of a police officer caught on duty has sparked a wave of admiration from South African social media users

The poster filmed the officer from her car, hoping the social media platform would help her connect with the man in uniform

Netizens flooded the comments section sharing their admiration for the officer, with many praising his dedication to public service

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman posted a video on TikTok asking netizens for help identifying a police officer that goes viral. Images: @nnd35942

Source: TikTok

Love was in the air when a woman spotted an officer on duty and couldn't resist sharing her crush with social media. TikTok user @nnd35942 took her shot at romance by recording a video of the SAPS police officer during his traffic control duty.

Hoping that social media would help her find her man in uniform, she captioned her video with:

"TikTok do your thing 😂😂😂😂😂😂," putting her trust on the platform's power to play Cupid.

Fellow users quickly identified the SAPS officer as Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, with many sharing her admiration.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi swoons over officer

@Nthabi gushed:

"Mkhwanazi bathong is also my type😫😭... His not dangerous yet dangerous people fear him. O nale bo Jesu like! With him around I'd feel so much safe sana."

@comradetabydekock wondered:

"Is he married? Ave eneSmile esihle Mkhwanazi🥰🥰🥰"

@Nonkie_Marcia_Stemer warned:

"Mkhwanazi is a no-go area🤣🤣🤣"

@Owabo‐18 admitted:

"I've never had a crush on a man in uniform🥰🥰, mara Mkhwanazi aayiii. Yobu dangerous ngizozibonela 😻😻"

@Amanda_Tancu swooned:

"Crush ye country 🥰🥰🥰 If there's one thing about us ladies, we love indoda that makes us feel safe ♥️indoda must be a protector! Indoda must be a Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi sana ♥️"

@ThandiT noted:

"A man that takes control of things is very attractive🥰"

@Nomfundo_Sengane declared:

"I'll leave my husband and kids for this guy😩😩😩"

@jackieramadu cautioned:

"Please don't distract him, he's fixing the country 😭"

@Magaga_Lebowa praised:

"The only SAPS senior official that matters, General Mkhwanazi 🫡🫡🫡"

@Smesh appreciated:

"This guy should be in office making orders but wow he's always on the ground S.A public servant of the year must be given to General👌"

3 other love stories trending in SA

Several SA celebrities found their perfect matches in 2024, including Moozlie and Okmalumkoolkat who were struck by Cupid's arrow.

A woman's marriage to a man 20 years her junior sparked conversations about age gaps in relationships.

Another hopeful romantic's attempt to find his airport crush divided opinions on modern dating approaches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News