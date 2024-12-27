“Portable Jacuzzi”: SA Jokes About Woman’s Desperate Plea for a Vaskom Tutorial, Video Goes Viral
- A city girl visiting her bae's family in the Eastern Cape shared her struggles with rural life on social media
- She hilariously asked TikTok followers for a tutorial on using a vaskom and called it an urgent matter
- The funny video had South Africans cracking up while giving her tips and joking about her dilemma
Rural life isn’t for the faint-hearted, and one woman is finding that out the hard way!
Proper way to use a vaskom
While visiting her partner's family in the beautiful Eastern Cape, she took to TikTok with an unusual request.
A tutorial on how to use a vaskom. She wanted a step-by-step guide to help her take a bath in the tiny tub.
Video becomes a TikTok hit
The video was posted on the TikTok page @the_sityanas and it got over 2.7 million views.
The lush backdrop adds a touch of magic to her struggles. It reminded viewers that sometimes challenges that create the best memories.
Watch the video below:
Her desperate plea had netizens in stitches but some came through for the city girl.
See some comments below:
@thee_pretty_guru said:
"Me watching this while chilling in a vaskom. 😭😂"
@AphileMthimunye stated:
"Don't try balance one leg on the side of the vaskom. 😭😭😭"
@NombusoKaSibalkhulu commented:
"Don't use foam bath! No rinsing in the vaskom. 😂😂😂 Tjoo!"
@Batwana joked:
"Someone in the comments said a vaskom is a 'portable jacuzzi.' 😭😭"
@Mkabai shared:
"I am so comfortable using it, the bathtubs are there but I choose vaskom."
@Ngwane wrote:
"Put your vaskom on the chair you wash the top body after that put it ion the floor get inside and wash the bottom part."
@tshepibaby7 posted:
"Don’t forget the second last step of doing the vosho squat."
@rhadia61 highlighted:
"Makoti of the country is learning so many things. 🥰🥰 Vaskom is Afrikaans word. 🥰🥰"
