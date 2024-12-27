A city girl visiting her bae's family in the Eastern Cape shared her struggles with rural life on social media

She hilariously asked TikTok followers for a tutorial on using a vaskom and called it an urgent matter

The funny video had South Africans cracking up while giving her tips and joking about her dilemma

A woman asked Mzansi's help with using a vaskom. Image: @the_sityanas

Rural life isn’t for the faint-hearted, and one woman is finding that out the hard way!

Proper way to use a vaskom

While visiting her partner's family in the beautiful Eastern Cape, she took to TikTok with an unusual request.

A tutorial on how to use a vaskom. She wanted a step-by-step guide to help her take a bath in the tiny tub.

Video becomes a TikTok hit

The video was posted on the TikTok page @the_sityanas and it got over 2.7 million views.

The lush backdrop adds a touch of magic to her struggles. It reminded viewers that sometimes challenges that create the best memories.

Watch the video below:

Her desperate plea had netizens in stitches but some came through for the city girl.

See some comments below:

@thee_pretty_guru said:

"Me watching this while chilling in a vaskom. 😭😂"

@AphileMthimunye stated:

"Don't try balance one leg on the side of the vaskom. 😭😭😭"

@NombusoKaSibalkhulu commented:

"Don't use foam bath! No rinsing in the vaskom. 😂😂😂 Tjoo!"

@Batwana joked:

"Someone in the comments said a vaskom is a 'portable jacuzzi.' 😭😭"

@Mkabai shared:

"I am so comfortable using it, the bathtubs are there but I choose vaskom."

@Ngwane wrote:

"Put your vaskom on the chair you wash the top body after that put it ion the floor get inside and wash the bottom part."

@tshepibaby7 posted:

"Don’t forget the second last step of doing the vosho squat."

@rhadia61 highlighted:

"Makoti of the country is learning so many things. 🥰🥰 Vaskom is Afrikaans word. 🥰🥰"

