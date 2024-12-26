A married woman took to social media to flex about her supportive husband and shared a video to prove it

The footage displays how her hubby came to her aid when she struggled to perform makoti duties

Netizens in the comment section are happy she is enjoying the benefits of having a caring partner

A woman showed off her helpful husband. Image: @pano_h05

Source: TikTok

A South African wife took to TikTok to gush about her one-in-a-million husband.

Tackling chores at a family gathering

The video, which has gone viral, shows how her hubby stepped up to help her when she hit a snag during a family gathering.

She explained how her long nails made it impossible to chop the pumpkin, but her supportive bae ditched kraal chores to lend a helping hand.

The video on the TikTok page @pano_h05 shows him taking over while she smiles in the background.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in

The wholesome video clocked thousands of views, with TikTok users flooding the comments to rave about the husband. Some highlighted how the young wife is living her best life.

See a few reactions below:

@poppy stated:

"All this time I thought you were joking Mimi hebana. 😂 Love this for you

@magauta posted:

"Nails or no nails pumpkin is so difficult to cut. 😭😭😭"

@LuSue wrote:

"I officially declare you as the leader of sisterhood. 😂😂😂"

@Nnana commented:

"Sana kopa prayer yagao word for word. 😭👌"

@poopy mentioned:

"I thought this was a scenario, and then the camera flipped. 😭🔥"

@MaZondiNondaba said:

"Oh so it's not just content. 😂 You really living the dream. 🥰"

@LeandraJansen typed:

"Hé wena how dare you go to the inlaws all glammed up. 😂😂😂 Well done. 🤪"

@bunye_maqanda added:

"Paid actor that one. 😭🤣🤣"

3 More heartwarming makoti stories

A Mpumalanga woman gushed over how her husband came to her rescue when it was time to perform her makoti duties.

One woman raved about her hubby who stepped in to help with pouring water from a tank into a bucket.

A married woman proved to people that she has a great relationship with her in-laws, and it was a hit on TikTok.

