One woman showed people that she has a great relationship with her in-laws, and it was a hit on TikTok

The TikTokker posted a video showing how the men and women in her hubby’s family cooked for her, and people were fascinated by their relationship

Online users commented on the TikTok video to share their experiences with their in-laws

It is not every day we see a makoti being spoiled by her in-laws, much less by men in African culture. Well, this particular woman's in laws are breaking off that stigma.

A woman showed people she has a very good relationship with her in-laws, and peeps loved seeing it. Image:@mmaphalamumsymothapomab0

In a video shared on TikTok, @mmaphalamumsymothapomab0 showcases how she is well cared for by her in-laws. The men are seen cooking pap while the ladies prepare the meat, and all she does is sit there and looked cute.

This clip is a testament that men of this generation are working hard to break off the stigma of daughters-in-law being enslaved by their men's families once married to them.

Taking to TikTok the woman captioned her post saying:

"And also my sister inlaws ba nhlokometse. Nna ga ke dire selo shame."

Watch the video below:

Online users applaud the love between the woman and her in-laws

Peeps were impressed and loved seeing the precious family moment. Women's relationships with their in laws always make for interesting discussions, and people were happy to see a good one.

Berry said:

"Tell them I love them ..they are saving their brother's wife back pain and waist pain..it means it gonna be and ready for sbara tonight."

Indodakazi'kayise poked fun at her self saying:

"I hope my future in laws are seeing what real in laws are doing."

User921593171225 commented:

"Ncooow this is nice."

Ponda Nchabeleng wrote:

"Normally in sepedi if we are cooking 1 pot we could never allow women to do that pap for us."

Jiba1 added:

"Ningalwi boooooooo."

