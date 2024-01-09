A lovely lady shared a TikTok video of her in-laws welcoming her into the family

The young woman was surprised at the grand gesture, leaving her sobbing

Netizens are in awe to see how much her in-laws love and care for her, while others share their own experiences with their families

Not many can attest to having loving yet considerate in-laws, particularly in African families. However, this was not the case for this woman, who had social media users in their feels after she posted a video of her in-laws welcoming her into the family.

A newlywed woman was surprised by her in-laws as they threw her a welcome party. She shared a TikTok video. Image: @neleh_mogashoa

Source: TikTok

Makoti surprised by in-laws

TikTok user @neleh_mogashoa shared a video of her in-laws throwing a surprise welcome party for her. In the clip, the lady is seen walking into the house holding a child on her waist, and as she enters, her in-laws begin to sing.

The room was beautifully decorated. She was shocked at the lovely surprise she received from her inlaws, which led her to sob. The clip ends with her inlaws hugging her.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts warmly to in-laws' grand gesture

Many South African ladies flooded the woman's comments as they gushed over the heartfelt video. Others shared their experiences of coexisting with their in-laws.

User4264722759365 said:

"You are blessed. My welcome was washing dishes for hours in the sun hot day in Limpopo seven months pregnant."

Misslelo_sa wrote:

"You’re so blessed. My mom-in-law did a whole welcome personalised cake for me, it feels really good that the narrative around vho Mamazala is changing."

PrayingWife added:

"Blessed is your name. My first morning in my mother-in-law’s home, she sent me back to bed and nursed my flu."

Morwedi wagaLesika commented:

"This is not small as most of us wish for something like this, you have inherited a good family."

MotherOFcubs simply added:

"You are blessed with a loving mother-in-law."

Glass of Merlot said:

"Please tell your in-laws re Kgopela master class because nooo, what is this!"

Woman’s in-laws finally accept her after 20 years

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTokker's mom was ecstatic when she was accepted by her in-laws. The wife waited years before scoring brownie points with them.

People were in awe of how the woman did not lose after more than a decade. This special ceremony clearly meant a lot to the woman, who was finally honoured in Soweto.

@keabetswe_senne shared a video of her mother receiving a traditional wedding because her in-laws finally accepted her. It took the wife over 20 years to be part of the in-laws' family.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News