In a TikTok video, a woman celebrates the love and joy of having children in her second marriage

The woman celebrated motherhood in her second marriage after being labelled as "barren" by her ex-in-laws

Many women could relate to the experience and shared their stories

A couple is celebrating having kids after the woman was dubbed barren in her first marriage. Source: Getty Images/VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has touched the hearts of many, a woman shares her journey of celebrating motherhood in her second marriage.

Embracing motherhood despite societal expectations

This inspiring video sheds light on her resilience and triumph over the label of being deemed "barren" by her ex-inlaws. In the video, the woman, @ndim_umama, can be seen dancing around celebrating.

In South Africa, one in six couples suffer from infertility - that’s about 15% to 20%. According to a study on fertility and childbearing in South Africa, there are a few factors that can impact fertility negatively, especially for women, such as education, residence and work status.

Finding hope in shared stories of triumph

Under the TikTok video, many women came forward to share that they had been through similar experiences of being deemed infertile or barren because of not having babies in their relationships.

@Pertunia Mabuza said:

“I've been in a five-year relationship and dude was always on my case about kids, and he even said, 'I waste my time, you're infertile.' "

@Tshehlana explained:

"It happened to my aunt, this scenario. After 20 years of being called barren, she left that man. First year of her second marriage, boom, a baby was born.”

@Habiba added:

“My in-laws called the uncle’s wife barren, she left and a year into her new relationship welcomed a son. Karma is nice sometimes.”

@nikelwanicki said:

“My ex said the same to me eight years ago then I got into a relationship with my husband. Two months of dating, boom, I was pregnant and I had a son.”

@_sunshinne commented:

“Funny how the blame is always put on women when infertility goes both ways.”

@that_chick_me1 added:

“His kids were never your destiny. Now you have kids with the right husband and father.”

@sonto088 asked :

“Do they even know that males can also be infertile?”

