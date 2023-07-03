A video of a woman sharing a screenshot of her resignation has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the resignation ahead of the woman's lobola negotiations ceremony

Many social media users found the post amusing as they responded with banter about the young wifey's priorities

A young woman could not wait to embark on her journey as a new makoti.

A woman bid farewell to her boss when her man sent his uncles to her home. Image: @dikgapha_deekay/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman resigns from work ahead of lobola negotiations

@dikgapha_deekay excitedly took to social media to share a video showing her very short and sweet resignation letter, which was hilariously written:

"Dear Sir, Bye-bye, sir. Yours faithfully."

The video was followed by clips of @dikgapha_deekay wearing a traditional print dress, as well as snippets from her lobola day.

According to Buzz South Africa, lobola is the payment of the bride price by the groom's family to the bride's family, which traditionally is paid with a certain number of cows. Sometimes, the bride's family can request a cash equivalent of the number of cows.

A good wife is a powerful force for positive change in a man's life, Mom Junction states. She is a partner, a guide, and a caregiver who stands by her husband through thick and thin. She takes care of the children and manages the household precisely, often single-handedly. She is a role model for her family and an indispensable member of her husband's support system.

Judging by the post, @dikgapha_deekay is ready to be a fully dedicated wifey to her husband and needs no additional distractions or responsibilities outside her marriage.

South Africans react to the video

zar_m7 responded:

"It's the resignation letter. Straight to the point."

Dimples wrote:

"Lol at least someone will get employed some decisions though."

angeltshwane said:

"Yooh, congratulationsas for m,e I will never resign, kamar."

nangamson27 commented:

"I needed this. I'm resigning tomorrow to start my own thing."

Basetsanareplied:

"I don’t think she resigned from work, but I might be wrong ‍♀️."

ndilekandifana wrote:

"Wa resigner to focus on your man. Lead us, ma'am."

sincediwensibande said:

"I'm joining you, mntase."

