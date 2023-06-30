A video of a man braaing a piece of fish over an open fire has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted by the man's daughter, shows him turning their fireplace into an indoor braai

Braaing is an essential part of South African culture and brings family and friends together in celebration of anything and everything

Barbecues are popular all over the world, but in South Africa, they are taken to a whole new level.

The South African braai is more than just a way to cook food; it is a national institution. Braais are a time for friends and family to gather, enjoy good food, and celebrate life.

Netizens were impressed by a dad's braaing strategy. Image: @_naledii.lol/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One Mzansi dad couldn't resist the urge to turn his fireplace into an indoor braai on a cold winter's night.

A funny video posted on TikTok by the man's daughter, Naledi (@_naledii.lol), shows him preparing a piece of fish over the open fire. Naledi is seen at a complete loss for words as she watches her father's odd braai strategy.

According to Trafalgar, the braai is an essential part of South African culture and brings family and friends together in celebration of everything from birthdays to graduations to engagements and national holidays. It’s a moment to come together to share good food and feel the love around the fire.

South African netizens amused and impressed by the dad's braai

South Africans rarely need an excuse to have a braai, BBQ Champs states. Our braai master dad, would agree.

Many netizens were left amused by the dad's stunt and responded with banter in the comments. Others commended the man for his creative quick thinking.

user757058127268 replied:

"Let that man cook."

Stembinkosi Ngulube wrote:

"When we say pillar of strength:."

jona remarked:

"A man who never stops thinking ❤️."

chiefkiller_rsa conmmented:

"Myeke apheke ."

Nthabi reacted:

"Kuyabanda phela ngaphandle! ."

Sihle_508 commented:

"Haibo ntombi ubraai ifish mos lobabakho."

