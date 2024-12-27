A Mzansi woman took to social media to show her glow-up after leaving a polygamous relationship

The clip displays the lady flexing her body, and declaring she's back in the streets because mjolo is a scam

The video has riled up some people who are pro-polygamous relationships and they shared their opinions in the comments

A woman celebrated being single after a long-term relationship. Image: @makaayanda17

Source: TikTok

So, there's this woman who was in a polygamous relationship for 10 years. And she's just posted a video on TikTok showing off her new look.

Woman opens up about breakup

She raved about being free after feeling trapped in the relationship for so long.

Breakups can be brutal, regardless of how gentle the parting words may be. According to experts acknowledging your emotions is the first step towards healing and moving forward.

Video makes waves on TikTok

But, of course, the internet had to go and make a big deal out of the SA lady's announcement. The clip on the TikTok account @makaayanda17 got thousands of views.

Watch the video below:

People are saying that 10 years is a long time to stay in a relationship if there's no happiness.

Some netizens are all about supporting women and their choices. They said if she is happy and feeling empowered, then that's all that matters!

See some comments below:

@PeterTlhomelang said:

"That thing is a mess I don't wish any lady to get involved in that mess."

@Prince_Majjah commented:

"Trapped is not the right term you enjoyed while it lasted. 😂"

@TheMadThinker0 wrote:

"And it took 10 years to figure this out. 10 years?"

@SelekeBotsime mentioned:

"Don't tarnish polygamy if it didn't work for you. Clearly, the guy was not honest there are a lot of women that are surprising many by pulling together and making it work."

@Duduzilekhumalo stated:

"Welcome to umjolo lapho sjola lendoda eyi1 sibawu10. 😂😂😂😂😂"

@JeffreySibusisn posted:

"You were just safe there. Where you heading right now, it's not make sure. 😂😂😂😂"

@OscarBlaauw typed:

"I am afraid for the guy you gonna date first. 😫 Return soldiers have stone hearts."

@Tumz_chosenempress added:

"Prison break looks good on you. 🙏🥰❤️"

Source: Briefly News