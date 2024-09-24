A woman on TikTok led an open conversation about how women felt about polygamous relationships

Kelebogile Chauke asked what made Mzansi women accept or allow their husbands to marry a second wife and how things were going in their polygamous relationships

The ladies had different stories to tell, some light and some pretty heavy and emotional, while some admitted to walking away

A South African lady was curious about how polygamous relationships work and led an open conversation around the subject.

South African women shared how they accepted their men to marry second wives. Image: @bk_chauke

Source: TikTok

Kelebogile Chauke asked Mzansi women how they got to accept their husbands marrying other ladies and how things were going in their polygamous relationships.

SA women react to being in polygamous relationships

Polygamy is very popular in the Zulu culture and has been brought back into the spotlight by reality TV star Musa Mseleku, the man with four wives and seeking his fifth. The whole idea behind a polygamous relationship is to expand the husband's bloodline.

It is said that in the Zulu culture, a man seeking a polygamous marriage must be wealthy enough to take care of his huge family. The nature of the relationship is often too much for the first wife, who has to share her husband with other women and watch as her man falls in love and creates families with different ladies.

A woman on TikTok, Kelebogile Chauke, led a sensitive conversation and asked Mzansi ladies how they accepted their husbands' request to marry a second wife and how their relationship was going so far. Chauke captioned her clip:

"So ladies…what made you accept him marrying a second wife, and how's the polygamy going?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to nature of polygamous relationships

The women in the comments' responses were varied and helpful as each lady had different views and stories to tell:

@Wow 😍 shared the dark side of polygamy:

"I grew up in a polygamy home, and trust me, it's the worst thing you can put your kids through; you grow up knowing your father has favouritism, and some kids get more attention, financially and emotionally."

@Nothembile shared that she would never be able to thrive in a polygamous relationship:

"If this locates my marriage, I will know my husband has fallen out of love with me and I will choose myself and leave; it won't be easy, but I would leave."

@the_lioness♡ shared:

"I tried polygamy, and to be honest, the first wife was always crying while I enjoyed; he would spend a whole month without going home, staying with me. One day, my mom sat me down and said that what I was doing was wrong."

@susbee05 could not hurt another woman:

"Yho, I left my Zulu boyfriend after he told me he had a wife and wanted to introduce me. I ran for my life. I won't hurt any sister, never."

Inside the Polygamous Lives of Musa Mseleku, Jacob Zuma and 2 other South African celebs

Briefly News also reported that polygamy is the practice or custom of having more than one wife at the same time. This lifestyle recently shot into the spotlight after former President Jacob Zuma became the first president in the country to openly practise it.

To shed light on this intriguing lifestyle, Briefly News spoke to Musa Mseleku and explored the lives of several well-known families who actively engage in polygamy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News