“He Is So Confused”: Woman Tells Hubby She’s Done Contributing to Bond Payments in Funny Video
- A Mzansi woman shared a video where she tells her husband she won’t be helping with the bond repayment anymore
- The husband's hilarious reaction to her announcement has South African social media users in stitches
- The playful prank footage quickly went viral and sparked countless laughs in the comments section
This Mzansi queen just dropped the funniest TikTok! She told her hubby she’s done paying R100 into their bond, and his reaction is pure gold.
SA woman pranks her husband
She’s been helping out for the past two months but decided to spice things up with this epic prank.
The guy was just chilling on the bed, scrolling his phone, when she hit him with the bombshell. He couldn’t believe she thought her R100 was making a difference.
TikTokkers amused by playful wife
The playful banter clip on the TikTok account @thetsindis got over 125,000 views.
Watch the video below:
Many folks praised her for the funny prank, saying she’s lucky to have a supportive hubby. Others chimed in with messages like, “Stop stressing the guy, girl! He’s got you!” and “Relationship goals right here!
See other reactions below:
@xolly wrote:
"Other married women won’t be able to do this prank because they are the ones who pay the bond. 😂💔"
@vuyelwadumezweni2 stated:
"This prank thing is getting personal! 🤣😂🤣😂 Some of us don't have such men. 🤣😂"
@linnjinji typed:
"Maybe I need a husband. Yazin I'm tired of paying for everything. 🙄"
@NompiloMdlalose commented:
"It must be nice having a husband. 🥺 I see from a distance."
@NosiphoNtokozoNtshingila mentioned:
"Uyabora shame! 😂😂😅 Your husband is so confused, haibo."
@Mrs_Landlord said:
"Sis please be serious, 😂 stop stressing the brother."
@Anzo highlighted:
"Batho ba phela monate shem. 😏"
@iamBella_K added:
“What money are you talking about? 😂😂😂😂😭 Ey usile mfazi. 🥰😂"
@Mfenelisajambase stated:
"He is so confused. 😂😂😂"
3 Videos of couple's entertaining pranks
South African wives scored a hilarious win by surprising their husbands with matching shirts, and the video delighted Mzansi people.
A witty husband from the USA pulled off a funny prank on his South African wife using a smart scale, and the video quickly went viral.
When a South African woman decided to give her hubby the silent treatment as a prank, it didn’t go as planned, and her playful trick backfired.
