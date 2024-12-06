“That Laughter Makes Things Worse”: Woman Breaks News About Dad’s Marriage to Mom, SA’s in Stitches
- A young felt entertained after seeing her mother's reaction to the news about her father's big celebration
- The mom and the dad separated many years ago and were living their lives
- The hun shared the hilarious video on her TikTok account, and many social media users shared their love for it
A daughter living with separated parents had Mzansi in stitches after capturing her mom's reaction in a video when she updated her about her dad's love life and significant changes.
The hun shared a video of their conversation on TikTok under her user handle @nokwandanokxkhuma and attached many comments, likes and views.
The daughter tells Mom about her dad's celebration
The video starts with an amused @nokwandanokxkhuma recording her mom after flexing her dad's wedding, which she said would take place over the weekend. The mom responded, saying:
"I'm the one who did not like him, if I liked him I would have gone into his polygamy while Mashandu was still around."
Watch the video below:
The mother's reaction entertains Mzansi
The clip had many online family members sharing their amusement in the comment feed, while some scolded the hun for irritating her mom about her ex's wedding news she wasn't interested in.
User @MaMpanza said:
"😂😂😂 cha unescefe ke nawe ( you can be such a bore)! Nobody wants to hear about their ex oe."
User @MTHEMBU noted:
"That laughter makes matters worse awume sisi😂😂❤️🩹,"
User @IviweCokoto added:
"🤣😭😭my son will be doing this to me..niyadika shame 🤣🤣."
User @S'mangaliso Ndaba said:
"I believe your mom😂😂."
User Zandile noted:
"She’s telling the truth, kodwa yazi🥹."
User @ shared:
"Ngicela hlukane nomama phansi..uhambe uye mshadweni kababa wakho buthanda (Please leave mom alone and go to your dad's wedding if you want to)🙄."
Daughter stops her father's wedding to another woman
Briefly News previously reported on a daughter who stopped her father's wedding to a woman 30 years younger than him.
The daughter claimed that the father had been abusive towards her mom and that he had cheated with the younger woman he was marrying while still married to her mom.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za