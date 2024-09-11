A woman’s emotional post about her ex marrying someone else just five months after their six-year relationship ended has gone viral

Social media users flooded the comments with support, assuring her she deserved better

Many shared their own stories of heartbreak and encouraged her healing journey

A viral TikTok post reveals a woman's heartbreak as her ex marries another woman just five months after their six-year relationship ended. Images: @mmshortvibesonly.

A recent social media post has sparked widespread attention after a woman revealed that her ex-boyfriend married another woman just five months after their breakup.

The couple had been together for over six years before parting ways.

Heartbreak goes viral

The viral post included a heart-wrenching caption, where @mmshortvibesonly wrote:

"Never thought I'd post this, but 6+ years together, and it only took you 5 months. I'm still waking up with nightmares at 3 a.m. and pushing everyone away. Over the girl that you told me not to worry about."

The post also featured a message from her ex-boyfriend, which read:

"Hi, Mirthica; I'm just messaging to let you know that Amy and I have engaged. I'm letting you know directly, as you mentioned not wanting to hear this from other people. I truly hope this message finds you well and that it doesn't cause you any further hurt."

See the video posted on TikTok.

Peeps react to the heartbreak

The emotionally charged post quickly gained traction on social media, with people flooding the comments section with words of support and empathy.

@Benita commented:

"A relationship built on another woman’s tears will never last, you deserve so much more❤️."

Naz Nowrin suggested that perhaps the sudden marriage was a blessing in disguise:

"Oh girl, the universe protected you 😭❤️"

@Raga chimed in, saying:

"You’re too pretty and accomplished to get disrespected like that…."

Another user, @wasybooktoker, shared their own experience of heartbreak:

"Being a lot older than you, and being told the same thing—‘she’s no one’—and they got married a year later, it does get better. He treats her like he did with you, and you will thrive! The trash took itself out 💕"

@Fable | Extra Petite Fashion also added that:

"You deserve so much better ❤️"

