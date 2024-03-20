A young lady shared that she had been cheated on four times in previous relationships

Anonymous wrote: "I am 20 years old and have been in four major relationships, which all ended due to cheating. I was so invested in each of these relationships, only for them to end with absolute heartbreak. When I asked my partners why they cheated, they avoided answering me. I find myself constantly blaming myself for how it ended, and now I'm too scared to pursue love again.

"The four partners who cheated all had similar personalities too. I'm always questioning why it ended in cheating. Was it my looks, my attitude, my personality? My self-esteem has taken a massive knock. What can I do to get my confidence back, and what can I do differently in my next relationship?"

A young lady who experienced four heartbreaks wants love to visit again. Image: @DragonImages

Source: Getty Images

Penny Holburn is an experienced coach specialising in life, career, and business coaching. She has been successfully running her own coaching business, Penny Holburn Life Coaching, since 2010. Penny has vast experience as a consultant in various fields, such as psychological assessment, organisational development and personal and business change, to name a few.

Expert says one has to realise one's worth in a relationship

Speaking to Briefly News, relationship expert Penny Holburn said the young lady is not responsible for her previous partners cheating and misbehaving. They own their behaviour, and they are accountable for it.

However, she also pointed out that the lady needs to work on herself and get professional help to find the root of her choosing the same type of men.

"She may need to do some work on her own self-esteem and self-worth, so she realises she is worthy of a better relationship - one where the partner will be faithful."

Partners drop hints on their actual character

Penny said that partners drop hints about their real character, good or bad, and the only thing one needs to do is recognise them.

"At the beginning of a relationship, we are still figuring someone out. We need to be aware of that when we fall in love, reason often goes out the window. She also needs to understand what cues she is missing.

"Partners do send signals of their behaviour and the kind of people they are, and she needs to learn how to recognise these signals. Then she needs to get out of the relationship."

She concluded that the previous partners were not interested in her mental well-being but in what they could get out of the relationship.

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general and is not the views of Briefly News. It is not intended to influence a reader's decisions. Readers are advised to seek professional help before making any decisions.

