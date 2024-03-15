A 41-year-old woman is desperate to save her family after her libido pulled a disappearing act

The married mom of one revealed she has no desire to have some sexy time with her husband of seven years

The woman revealed her husband has been understanding thus far but fears his patience might wear thin soon

Sex educator and relationship expert Shelley Nele spoke to Briefly News and offered five helpful tips on how to reignite the fire of a dwindling libido

A wife fears her husband might get tired and leave because she has no libido. Image: Stock photo.

Anonymous wrote:

“I'm a 41-year-old woman who married the love of her life seven years ago. We're blessed with a beautiful little girl, and my love for my husband knows no bounds. I would move mountains to make him happy.

"But lately, something's changed. My sex drive is now practically non-existent. My husband is so patient, and he still makes me feel like the most beautiful woman in the world. I am doing everything I can, but it just looks awkward, and I fear that his patience will wear thin soon.

"How do I rekindle that passion between us? Where did my mojo go, and how do I get it back before it's too late? I am afraid of losing the family I love to the moon and back.”

Relationship expert gives advice on getting one's mojo back

Kelley Nele is a Relationship and Sex Educator and writer. She has been helping individuals for five years and guiding people on foundational and advanced topics within the realm of dating, relationships, sex and sexuality.

Kelley Nele has worked with many people who face issues similar to those of Anonymous, and she has all the tools to help people reignite the fire within themselves and their relationships.

Sex educator's 5 tips for restoring a broken libido

1. Do introspect

Finding the root of the cause is, more often than not, the key to success. Nele suggests doing some introspection to see where things changed:

"When did the change in your libido occur and what was happening at the time? Several things can affect our libido, from grief to childbirth, to our mental or physical health, to work stress. Reflecting on this question can give you insight into what changed and how you can go about resolving the issue."

2. Learn about responsive desire

Nele says everyone has access to spontaneous desire, but women are more responsive.

She told Briefly News:

"Responsive desire means that you need to give your body sufficient time to respond to sexual stimuli. Think of it like a fire that needs to be stoked before it burns. What do you need to get stoked? Is it a clean space? Is it a shower? Is it hard to be in the moment with a child around? Do you require emotional intimacy as a form of foreplay? Figure out what you need and pass the information on to your hubby."

3. Take care of yourself and your health

Living a healthy lifestyle is not just not just about getting the doctor off your back or an acceptable number on the scale. Having a healthy diet and getting enough exercise and sleep is crucial for maintaining a healthy sex life as well. Nele explains:

"Our hormones are significantly affected by these factors. Try to prioritise sleep, eating right and moving your body."

Basically, when your hormones are out of whack, so is your libido.

4. Explore your own body

Who would have thought that an effective way to reignite the fire in the bedroom with your partner is to find out on your own terms what gets you going?

Nele explains that, ahem, 'helping yourself' is the simplest way to (re)discover what forms of touch do it for you.

"Once you’ve done this successfully, you can share this information with your hubby," she added.

5. See a doctor

When all else fails, seek medical advice. Sometimes the problem is physiological and needs a healthcare professional to get sorted out.

Nele listed depression, chronic illness, age, hormone levels and medications among many factors that could affect your libido. She concluded:

"Speaking to a doctor can help you get to the root of the issue and resolve the matter appropriately."

