A woman who studies medicine shares how she got accepted into university straight after matric

She said she worked very hard, studied from 10 pm to 5 am, and engaged with lessons instead of rushing notes

The online community reacted to the woman's strategy, with many asking for more study tips

A woman who got accepted to medical school gave tips to matriculants. Images: @vuyelwamnukwana/ TikTok, @vuyelwamnukwana/ Instagram

During this time when matric results are out, learners who have made it are mostly looking to go to tertiary. They are crossing their fingers for acceptance letters to the universities of choice and first-choice degrees.

In most cases, learners get accepted on their first choice degree, but there are cases where a specific faculty takes a certain number of students at a time and looks for the best learners who get great results.

One has to work a lot harder in matric to make it. A TikTokker, @vuyelwamnukwana, was one of the learners who worked hard in grade 12, and as a result, she got accepted into medical school on her first application.

In a TikTok video, @vuyelwamnukwana said while she was in matric, she studied for hours, sometimes she would start at 10 pm and finish at 5 am.

She also said she used a detailed timetable and engaged with the lesson during class instead of rushing notes.

See how the woman made it to med school

TikTokkers ask for tips

The video got over 5,000 likes, with many online users asking for more tips.

@Theycallmetshedza commented:

"Please advice on how to make a study timetable hle "

@Thobi said:

"Thank you"

@Thembi_012 wrote:

"But your work strategy was u being smart."

@Teddylad commented:

"You smart yes "

@Thobi shared:

"Please give us tips to study in matric or tips you have for the class of 2024"

@Ogmanman1rst said:

"So my marks are good except maths and now it's looking bad. would sending out different emails to varsities trying to convince them work?and if so how should I write it and what should I say"

Mom celebrates son's achievement

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mom who rejoiced after learning that her son passed matric.

@twananomathonsi took to her TikTok account to share one mother having a joyous celebration. In the video, the family is at a petrol station, looking at a newspaper with the matric results. They are seen anxiously looking for the man's exam number. When they finally found it, they ululated with pride.

