A loving girlfriend received a lot of love from members of the online community after showing a kid gesture she did for her man

The hun captured a video of her man going to choose the thing she was getting for him and shared it on TikTok

The lady received many compliments from social media users who wished that the guy would marry the hun

A loving babe saved the money her man gifted her with the whole year and got him items he needed for his house. Image: @sphezano

Source: TikTok

A thoughtful babe received much praise online for getting her man items that he needed for his home without spending a single cent of her own.

The lady shared a video of her thoughtful gesture on TikTok under her user handle @sphezano, and the video attracted over 168K views.

The woman shows off her surprise to her man

The hun shares a video of her man looking at wardrobes at a furniture shop. He moves to check out TV stands and then a couch. She also shares that she saved all the girlfriend allowance he gave him the whole year, amounting to R18 508.09, and got him the items.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi shows the hun love

The clip attracted over 12K likes and almost 900 comments from social media users who were touched by the lady's thoughtful gesture. Other ladies, however, were worried that should they break up, she would regret getting the furniture.

User @Emi shared:

"If doesn't marry you, please call me ngishaya. Hayibo, you showed him what love is."

User @christinahTinah joked:

"Keep all slips..so that when he starts acting funny o founela Moja Love."

User @Deneo SibekoKaMaha added:

"Never take something you gave out of love from someone mami❤️. Okunye nokunye okwakhe. Makwande❤️❤️❤️❤️."

User @Viva shared:

"Beautiful Sis🥰, I used to do this, we are 24 years together now...kum bekungama small amounts like R50 xa ndigoduka ekseni then ndibuye nebowls neplates xa nditaka late ngalamali🙈 (mine was small amount like R50, when I leave in the morning after visiting him, I'd buy plates and bowls)."

User @SabeloNtuli🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"Now, that's a rare breed. You deserve all of his bonus because I trust you with it."

User @BHEKUMUZIMDLULI added:

"Literally, ngyakshada on the scene! 🤝🔥 wayidlala inumber 💪, wife material mindset then I make sure you never run out of weaves to change to🔒."

Older sister receives a car from younger sister

In another Briefly News article, a loving younger sister gifted her older sibling with a car on her birthday, warming the hearts of many social media users.

The lady could not control her tears when she saw her Audi after her blindfolder was removed, kneeling in front of the car with other gifts she had received.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News