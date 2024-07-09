Global site navigation

NSFAS You’ve Made My Dream Come True: Student Saves Book Allowance and Buys Mom New Furniture
NSFAS You’ve Made My Dream Come True: Student Saves Book Allowance and Buys Mom New Furniture

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • Kids these days are incredibly thoughtful and always strive to make their parents proud
  • A student on TikTok has been saving her NSFAS book allowance to buy her mom brand-new furniture
  • Netizens praised the young lady for her excellent work as she documented her journey to surprise her mom

A wise student on TikTok shared an inspiring clip of herself surprising her mom.

Sweet daughter surprises parents
A university student has been saving her NSFAS allowances to surprise her parents. Image: @asivez
The mom was in awe of her daughter’s excellent doing.

NSFAS allowance has saved lives

Many students are enjoying the luxury of higher education because of NSFAS. The bursary pays for a student’s tuition, study materials, and pocket money.

Asive, a student, has been saving her book allowance from NSFAS. She wanted to give her mom’s house a facelift.

This year, Asive was able to buy her mom brand-new furniture. The goods included:

  • Stove
  • Cupboards
  • Couches
  • Coffee table
  • Air fryer
  • Microwave

She captioned her clip:

“POV: you decided to save your book allowance and some money throughout the semester to surprise your parents with new furniture.”
“It can only be God.”

Watch the video below:

Charity begins at home

The lady wanted to improve her mother’s house and make her smile. Netizens were excited for their mom and shared:

@user7760982154542 found himself a wife:

"Imagine having yourself such woman who knows how to save, you'd achieve anything in life such women are for keeps."

@withlove_hlubikazi wished the young lady well:

"May your pockets never ran dry."

@Thondor Mwelase The baker was in awe of the student's work

"I've never cried this much, this is too beautiful."

Student Buys Groceries With NSFAS Allowance During Rough Patch

Briefly News also reported that there is no doubting how strenuous the South African economy is on us all. Many of us are struggling, including a family in Lady Frere, where a student was saved by her NSFAS allowance from hunger.

Many students who leave home to study often have to send money back home to ensure that their families are doing well. A student living in Lady Frere faced a stressful situation before NSFAS disbursed her allowance.

Source: Briefly News

