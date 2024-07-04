A mom shared how she had to balance her life to make good money to support her family

The woman named Phindile works for an American company where she is employed as a customer representative

Because of the different time zones, Phindile's day starts when her family is getting ready for bed

The mother always shares job opportunities on her TikTok for anyone needing help finding employment.

Phindile shared that her life differs significantly from the average South African citizen's everyday experience.

Mzansi mother gives up sleep to make money

Phindile, a Mzansi mom on TikTok, shared the dark side of being employed by a foreign company. Working for Trans Union, the lady is part of a US campaign that makes it hard for her to have a typical South African lifestyle.

The employed woman took to TikTok to announce her jealousy of South African citizens who work for companies that work with the country's time zone. She works from home, in her pyjamas, while everyone else in the house is in bed.

Phindile captioned her TikTok clip:

"POV: You work for an American campaign, so while other kids sleep, you're grinding."

Watch the video below:

Mothers grind for their families

Moms are known to be jacks of all trades regarding hustling and ensuring that everyone in the household stays fed. Phindile understands that role all too well and gives up sleep to make good money.

Netizens shared their experiences of working for international campaigns in the comments section:

@Miss T shared her experience:

"I love working from home as a mom is the best, I'm able to pick up my kids from school and also help with homeworks. Im a present mom but I work for a South African Company though, I cant do shifts."

@Asanda shared her life working for an American company:

"I work for a school in America , I start working at 6pm and finish at 12am. Sometimes I even sleep and just clock out on my phone. Next week I’m off cuz it’s memorial week."

Former UCT Student Complains About Job Market

Briefly News also reported that a UCT alumni, Naledi Nongawuza, is not into the ugly side of being employed. The lady who highlighted that she studied at one of South Africa’s leading universities said that she expected way better for herself.

