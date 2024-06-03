A mother sat hopelessly on her 8-month-old baby’s hospital bed, not knowing how she would be able to settle the hospital bill

A woman on TikTok, Eve, shared a heart-wrenching clip of a mother who hopelessly sat on her eight-month-old baby’s hospital bed.

The mother hopelessly sat on her child’s hospital bed, trying to figure out how she would settle her child’s bill.

A wounded mother

A woman on TikTok, Eve, filmed a hopeless mother sitting on her eight-month-old baby’s hospital bed, wondering how she would settle her bill. Eve could not bear the mother’s sorrowful situation and decided to film her in her rough moment.

Eve was also at the hospital for her baby in Mukuruwe-ini Hospital, level four in Nyeri county, Kenya. Eve captioned the clip:

“Just a woman carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders. As a mother, this has been tough to watch. She is right next to me. I wish I could do more.”

Watch video below:

The spirit of ubuntu

Eve posted the heart-wrenching video four days ago on her TikTok, and it has attracted almost half a million views, 31K likes, 785 comments, and 533 saves.

Eve’s comments section was filled with kind people who were willing to help the stranded mother and her child:

@shikxx0

"How much is the bill, we can do this?"

@tendo

"A lady left sick baby in the hospital to go wash clothes for her client she came back hungry but with the paracetamol iv that was required lost her baby that afternoon, I still feel the pain."

@lilian lili

"Heavenly father who fights all battles..may you fight for this woman and her child... Amen."

