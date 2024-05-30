A Mzansi woman did the unthinkable by pranking her mother in her sleep

Enrica Lona rushed to her mother’s room, making it seem like she had an urgent call for her mom, but it was only a flip-flop

The successful prank floored Mzansi, and how the woman managed to trick her mom into a hilarious TikTok clip

A woman shared a hilarious clip pranking her mom.

A Mzansi woman did the unthinkable and pranked her mom in a TikTok clip. Image: @enrica_lorna

Source: TikTok

A woman did the unthinkable when she decided to hop on a popular TikTok trend.

Breaking unspoken rules

A woman on TikTok made Mzansi laugh by breaking an unspoken rule in an African household. The woman sprinted into her mom’s bedroom, who was fast asleep and woke her with an urgent message.

The sleepy mom answered the “phone,” but nobody answered on the other side. She kept speaking into the “phone” only to realise she was talking into a flip-flop.

Her reaction to the prank was priceless as her daughter’s humour defeated her.

Watch video below:

Prank my foot!

Pranks aren’t a real thing in an African household so if one successfully executes one, it’s a huge win for the black youth. African parents can be too strict for a good laugh and too rigid to have fun.

Social media users were left in stitches after watching the hilarious video:

@_wrong_number_itsnotme was dying to try this forbidden act at home:

“I want to try this but my mom never sleeps”

@itsonlyzee knows better that to prank her mother:

“Knowing my mom, she would kill me.”

@Nontokozo KaMamnguni could not stop laughing at the hilarious clip:

“Why would you do your mom like that?”

Successful pranks make the world go round

Source: Briefly News