One mother wanted to spoil her kids with yoghurt drinks but did not have the money to buy them

Asking a shop owner if she could take them on credit, the woman was blessed with them for free

The touching moment had many thanking the man for being so kind to this mother

No parent ever wishes to be in a situation where they can’t even feed their children. A desperate mother was shown kindness by a shop owner, and the moment melted many hearts.

When you become a parent, something changes. Be it your last breath or the last drink of water on earth, there is nothing you wouldn’t give for your baby.

TikTok user @geduldauction2 shared a video of a mother coming into his shop, baby in arm, in search of yoghurt for her children. The woman told him that she’d pay him back soon. However, he gave her the six yoghurt drinks for free.

People were touched by the shop owner’s generosity

Six yoghurts are nothing, but it is everything to this mother. Being able to spoil her children with this treat means more than many of us will understand. People took to the comments to thank the man.

@Jami-Leigh Karsten said:

“God bless you in abundance sir ”

@Leon Wallace said:

“You are a good man.”

@Nicogoliath06 said:

“Thank you for blessing her sir.”

@user8441362940140 said:

“God will always make the giver prosper.”

@Pattyhasgonedotty said:

“Fantastic well done thank you ”

Shop owner celebrates customer’s 79th birthday after finding out he had no one, video warms many hearts

In related news, Briefly News reported that life is not kind to everyone. One old man was celebrating his 79th birthday all alone until a selfless shop owner decided to turn his day around. The heartwarming clip will have you balling!

Many beautiful stories grace the internet, showing that there is still kindness in this cruel world. Just like this man, many show empathy to those going through tough times.

TikTok user @hawajalooh shared a clip showing an old man coming into a shop on his 79yh birthday. The shop owner realizes that the man has no one to celebrate with and quickly whips out a cake for him.

