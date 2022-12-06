One little girl schooled someone who tried to challenge her intelligence, and people loved her sass

TikTok user Maddy was not even sorry about the way her daughter reacted to the person’s question

People just loved the fact that little babes answered the question with unwavering confidence

Children are getting far too smart, yoh! One little girl whose mother shows off her genius on social media ended a follower who tried to challenge her.

TikTok user Maddy has a smart little daughter who is not afraid of a challenge, and we love it. Image: TikTok / Maddy

The world is evolving rapidly, and kids are learning things they never did before. Most 10-year-olds can operate technology better than adults.

TikTok user Maddy shared a clip of her daughter responding to a question asked by a follower who tried to challenge her genius. The question was of what flag they were showing her, so mom went and asked her baby girl.

The little girl answered the question without even thinking and proceeded to let the person know that she thinks they are just “looking for attention,” lol!

“Replying to @martinsdea I mean she answered your comment ♀️”

TikTok users live for the little girl’s sass

People just loved how she went in there confidently, making it clear that there was no need to question her intelligence. If only adults could carry this kind of confidence.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Oscar Romero said:

“I hope I get to vote for her for president when I’m in my 60s.”

@jsegarra741 said:

“She said what she said, can she represent me in my next legal proceedings? lol.”

@KurlyMommy said:

“She ALWAYS matches the energy of the comment. If it was a question, she would have answered it as such.”

@Autumn Nicole said:

“They were being condescending and she called them on it. She been here before ”

