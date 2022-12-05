Mrs Bullock shared a precious moment she had with her toddler daughter Sky and melted SA hearts

Filming a TikTok dance clip, Mrs Bullock had her baby girl in the frame, and it was the cutest

The people of Mzansi love that Mrs Bullock shared her passion for dance with her baby

Mrs Bullock is not only a mother to many children but to one of her own too. Baby Sky is adorable, and the vibey Mzansi teacher got her in on a recent TikTok.

Mrs Bullock's baby girl Sky melted hearts in a recent TikTok clip. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

It takes a special soul to be an educator, a nurturing instinct like no other. Mrs Bullock, a mom, puts the cherry on her caring cake, and fans love it.

Taking to her thriving TikTok account, Mrs Bullock shared a clip of her toddler daughter watching her dance. Shame she was nervous about kicking her babe when she busted some fire moves; thankfully, she didn’t.

Baby Sky is everything!

“I was so scared I was going to kick her but this was too cute not to post ”

The people of Mzansi gush over Mrs Bullock and her babe

People just love seeing Mrs Bullock as a mother. Knowing how much she cares for children who are not even her own, they can only imagine her love for her baby.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@user3306877982568 said:

“Bonding session with ma through dancing....PRICELESS”

@Sis Thabby said:

“That kick was so powerful she felt it”

@Xena said:

“The South Africa that we ordered.”

@Eagleman said:

“Someone is really enjoying life”

@kholewathi said:

“Not the little baby blocking the first kick❤️”

