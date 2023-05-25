Hope Mbhele, a media personality, had all eyes on her for her umemulo celebration in KZN rural areas

The lady had a joyous occasion celebrated in the Zulu culture, and she was showered with lots of gifts and attention

Many people could not help but comment after supporting the brand-new whip in the video of the celebration

Umkhokha actress Hope Mbhele spent time in her home Village Mtwalume in KwaZulu-Natal to celebrate umemulo. The 27-year-old is having her coming-of-age ceremony surrounded by loved ones.

Hope Mbhele went viral after celebrating her Mini Copper at her umemelo ceremony. Image

The video of the festivities received over 20,000 likes and half a million views from fascinated online users. People commented to congratulate the young woman on the milestone.

Hope Mbhele rejoices at her umemulo ceremony

In a video posted by @asemahle1812, Hope can be seen doing indlamu around her brand new MIini Cooper before posing with it. Watch a video of the festivities below:

What kind of gifts do young Zulu women receive at umemulo?

South Africans always enjoy a close look into young women's coming-of-age ceremonies. While gifting the young lady going through umemulo is custom, the gifts are usually small.

Speaking to Briefly News, a cultural expert from The George Hotel said that, according to custom, small gifts would be things such as some money or blankets. She explained that historically, only wealthier families traditionally gave the woman bigger gifts, such as a cow.

Many South Africans were in awe of the brand-new car Hope received after coming of age. Read what some people had to say below:

Andile zwane commented:

"This looks beautiful udume ngani Hope angimazi i've seen her trending on her beautiful day is she an actress?"

user368161870000 commented:

"What a beautiful ceremony "

Tkhwela commented:

"Wow syambongela u Hope."

Sibahle Mabika Nolwa commented:

'Mmmmh my favourite car ❤️"

lulekog3 commented:

"Beautiful. Congratulations Hope."

Jasmine Thatego commented:

"Me wishing I was Zulu because I'm a first born child"

XoliNoma commented:

"Eish ipressure nkosiyami."

mpongokaZanemvula commented:

"Wow, she deserves."

