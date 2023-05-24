A woman recently captivated audiences at her graduation ceremony in the United States with a mesmerising Zulu dance performance

The extraordinary moment filled the hearts of South Africans with an overwhelming sense of pride and joy

The woman could not help but celebrate her momentous occasion by paying tribute to her culture

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman does a Zulu Dance after her graduation ceremony in the US. Images: @mahle_mav/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman broke out with a Zulu dance at her US graduation, and Mzansi was touched that she remembered where she came from.

Woman's electrifying Zulu performance at US graduation trends

TikTok user @mahle_mav posted a video of her epic Zulu dance after graduation. She paid homage to her Zulu heritage, showcasing her home country's rich traditions and history. Through her dance, this remarkable woman exemplified the beauty of embracing one's roots while getting new opportunities.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi applaud the lady for graduating from the US

As her video circulated online, messages of congratulations for graduating and support flooded the social media platform. The young woman showed her US friends that she was from South Africa. Netizens commended her for showcasing the richness of Zulu culture with grace and excellence.

People flocked to the comment section and said:

@Nqobile Hlengwaba said:

"Congratulations Sthandwa, Wamuhle."

@Kgadi Ya Di Tlou commented:

"I love this for South Africa."

@Petty labelle said:

"Love to see it."

@PETERS commented:

"khuphuka lapho student card."

@Nombuso Mtshali329 said:

"Khuphuka lapho."

@Spha_Vusos commented:

"Come back home for a second graduate at UKZN."

@samkelisiwe hlophe said:

"weethuu Weethuu!"

@Lilly commented:

"Stay there, beautiful lady, base ba ya thakatha in SA."

@Mbali Ntshayi said:

"Maskandi to the world."

Man does Zulu dance in London in front of traffic while barefoot, Mzansi applauds him for showing off culture

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a proudly South African man who visited London and could only leave by doing a traditional African dance.

The young gent did the most and even got rid of his shoes before making a grand display of the fact that he is Zulu.

TikTok users flooded the comments of the man's video to sing his praises for repping the Zulu culture in Europe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News