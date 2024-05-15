A South African medical student slammed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill on TikTok

She argued nationalising healthcare would worsen an already struggling system and wouldn't be funded well

Many netizens responded with mixed views, with some agreeing and others calling her argument selfish

A South African medical student has taken to social media to criticise the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which Cyril Ramaphosa is said to sign today, 15 May.

According to SA government, the objective of the NHI Bill is to provide free universal access to quality health care for all South Africans as enshrined in the Constitution, whether in public or private health facilities.

Woman claims NHI Bill destroy healthcare system

In a TikTok video, Nonhlanhla Siwela (@ayoungpoetsmind) openly discusses how she disagrees with the NHI Bill and how the current ruling political party has enforced it in a struggling developing country just before the democratic elections.

The student stressed that healthcare is crucial in how a country functions because sick people can't work.

She said that nationalising healthcare has been implemented in many first-world countries and has failed, questioning how it was going to work in South Africa, as a third-world country.

"Yes, we have to recognise that our healthcare is very unequal and is collapsing but something as reckless and risky. Nationalising healthcare is not some magic wand fix that the government is trying to cast play it to be.

"In fact, it is only going to make matters worse because who is going to fund it? Government is claiming that taxpayers are to contribute towards the funding, and that's ridiculous considering how heavily burdened taxpayers are already," said Nonhlanhla, who further addressed issues of corruption as well as medical aid and private healthcare redundancy.

According to the young woman, SA is in for a disaster. Check out her video below:

Mzansi weighs in on NHI Bill

Many netizens responded to the medical student's video and grievances with differing views. While some agreed with Nonhlanhla's complaints about nationalising healthcare in SA, others considered her argument as selfish.

nkalakatha said:

"We are in trouble emzansi sisebenzela Ramaphosa."

Leon_Mhlongo commented:

"He is sabotaging the next president."

Siswana @# said:

"People enjoy the division of the poor and the rich in South Africa."

i2umeleng responded:

"We all deserve the same healthcare rich or poor."

so_ said:

"Ramaphosa is so sure that he’s going to win this is actually scary like imagine we haven’t even voted yet already yena he’s signing and making such big moves !! As a country we in trouble ayi."

kayleighmed_2 replied:

"Also signing it into law two weeks before elections is so diabolical ."

Happiness Skosana wrote:

"It was just in 2017 when they announced free education in higher institutions and we have seen how that has turned out I really have no hopes for the NHI Bill as well."

THAPELO_PC replied

"Uzicabangela wena (You're only thinking about yourself)."

DA uses NCOP sitting to pick NHI Bill apart

Previously, Briefly News reported that parties in the NCOP raised concerns about the contentious NHI on Tuesday, 20 April.

The DA's Delmain Christians listed many complications the Bill may create if implemented.

Among those concerns were budgetary constraints, staffing issues and inadequate medical supplies at SA hospitals.

