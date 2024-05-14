President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to finally sign contentious NHI Bill into law in a bid "to bring equality in SA"

Businesses and opposition parties are gearing up for possible legal battle

South Africans have also noted their disappointment and argued that this was his way of trying to win over more votes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to finally sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a move set to reshape South Africa's healthcare landscape, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his intention to sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday.

However, this has triggered controversy and legal threats from opposition parties and the private medical industry.

The Bill itself

The NHI Bill, hailed by its proponents as a critical step towards ending healthcare disparities reminiscent of apartheid-era segregation, will overhaul the country's health policy, redirecting resources to establish a universal healthcare system.

However, its implementation is fraught with challenges and faces staunch opposition from various quarters.

Ramaphosa's decision to proceed with signing the Bill has drawn sharp criticism from multiple fronts.

South Africans are not impressed

South Africans noted their disappointment and added that Ramaphosa completely ignored red flags and pleas not to sign the Bill.

@love_live_move said:

"Prematurely signing the National Health Insurance Bill is just the ANC's way of milking votes from the poor. Public healthcare has collapsed, and using NHI to revive it will collapse both private and public health sectors."

@ChertkowSa85788 added that:

"I read that Ramaphosa is signing the NHI bill into law tomorrow. What a disgrace. Public health facilities are now worse than ever. This is purely an ANC ploy to deceive the public. Shame!!!"

@Steven41946689 noted that:

"Surely, why would a listening government ignore genuine public input regarding unworkable sections of the NHI? Ramaphosa was requested to change certain sections of the NHI, but he arrogantly forged ahead to sign the Bill into law. Whose Bill is this? Litigation!"

Opposition parties are also against it

Opposition parties, notably ActionSA and the DA, have expressed dismay, citing concerns over potential corruption and mismanagement similar to those witnessed in other sectors.

ActionSA, in particular, had urged Ramaphosa to reconsider in a statement, warning against what they termed "state capture 2.0."

"The proposal needs to be better thought-out and tackle the deficiencies of South Africa's healthcare system. Instead, it introduces a third tier alongside public and private healthcare, creating a potential avenue for financial irregularities that could fuel corruption and further undermine healthcare provision.

"Given the state's track record of mismanagement, evident in entities like Eskom, Transnet, and SASSA, entrusting it with another extensive healthcare initiative is unlikely to yield substantial improvements.

"Rather, it risks perpetuating systemic issues and exposing the sector to corruption and exploitation. Importantly, the primary challenge facing South Africa's healthcare system isn't solely financial; it's the significant losses incurred due to corruption and mismanagement."

The party argues that while the NHI aims to address healthcare inequality, its current form risks exacerbating systemic issues and opening avenues for corruption, mirroring the challenges observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, where funds were misappropriated in procurement processes.

In a post on X, EFF spokesperson Naledi Chirwa accused the ANC of capitulating to private healthcare providers, thus perpetuating inequalities in access to healthcare:

ANC gov has exploited the language of revolution to empower private interests. There’s no “expropriation of land without compensation” in the Expropriation Bill of Ramaphosa. There’s no “nationalisation of private sector” in the NHI Bill. Bill Gates is proud of Ramaphosa for NHI.

As the nation braces for a significant shift in its healthcare landscape, Ramaphosa's decision to forge ahead with the NHI Bill underscores the deep-seated divisions and challenges facing the country's healthcare sector.

With legal battles looming and political tensions simmering, the path to universal healthcare in South Africa remains fraught with uncertainty and contention.

The private sector threatens legal action

Similarly, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) has signaled its intention to pursue legal action following the Bill's enactment.

According to News24, BUSA contends that while universal health coverage is a worthy objective, the current iteration of the NHI Bill is untenable, economically damaging, and incompatible with constitutional principles.

The organisation has repeatedly urged Ramaphosa to reconsider, stressing the adverse impact on investor confidence and the broader economy.

Meanwhile, criticism has also emanated from within political circles, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) condemning the NHI Bill as coercive and favouring private interests over building state capacity.

DA uses NCOP sitting to pick NHI BIll apart, citing significant concerns

Previously, Briefly News reported that parties in the NCOP raised concerns about the contentious NHI on Tuesday, 20 April.

The DA's Delmain Christians listed many complications the Bill may create if implemented. Among those concerns were budgetary constraints, staffing issues and inadequate medical supplies at SA hospitals.

