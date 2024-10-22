A brave teacher trusted a learner to drive their valuable car, and the excited kid didn’t disappoint

The TikTok video shows the happy learner backing out of the parking lot like a pro in a white Kia

The footage gathered thousands of views, leaving Mzansi viewers giving their two cents in the comments

Learner drove a teacher's car. Image: @thecrazyplural

Source: TikTok

Mzansi can’t believe their eyes after seeing a TikTok video where a teacher lets her learners take her car for a spin.

Learners going on joyride

The clip was uploaded by @thecrazyplural on 21 October and sitting at 264k views. It shows a pupil backing a white Kia out of the parking with a group of learners in the passenger seats.

It’s clear they’re having the time of their lives. And let’s be honest, what high schooler wouldn’t be excited to get a chance like that?

Teacher puts full trust in her learners

The level of trust the teacher has in the pupil is next level. It’s not every day you see an educator hand over the car keys and let learners have fun in their vehicle.

Watch the video below:

The comments are full of admiration and disbelief, with many praising the teacher’s bold move while others said they’d never be that brave.

See some reactions below:

@1212 said:

"There was always that guy who drove teachers' cars in school."

@Small suggested:

"Good can we introduce driver's licence in our lessons as part of one of the projects."

@ali stated:

"I wanna go back to high school. 😭😭😭"

@Russo posted:

"The teacher is your mother. 😂"

@Yanga_Says wrote:

"I’m sorry, I would never do this! 😭 Call me a boring teacher it’s fine! Yhu."

@SewelloSebidi joked:

"The teacher’s insurance reposted. 😏"

@KittyMeowMeow commented:

"The one driving with his elbow out. 😂😂 Give him a Polo, Apple watch and black private wealth card, he is ready. 😂"

@Glance added:

"Next moment you fail LO because you scratched his car."

Source: Briefly News